snot?Check the color of your runny nose, says doctor – NBC Chicago





Ah chu! We’re in the middle of spring allergy season and I just sneezed. But before you throw away that tissue, check the color of your runny nose first, doctors say.Especially the cause of itchy throat and runny nose COVID, allergies, colds. Dr. Rama Wahood, family physician at American Family Care, told NBC 5 on Thursday: “So if you have a runny nose or phlegm or mucus coming out of your throat, look at it and actually look at it and and and it might tell you a lot. .” All three suburban locations of the American Family Care Emergency Center are overcrowded, according to Wahood. By noon, she had already treated three of her patients with nasal congestion.and warm winter Trees that produce more pollenshe says, the symptoms of colds and allergies seem more similar in nature. “Many patients come to us with these questions and may actually have similar symptoms,” said Wahood. “And many patients come in not knowing what’s going on. If they have an infection, an allergy, or something else, or COVID, which is still prevalent.” That’s where the snot collar comes in. According to Wahood, the color, smell, and frequency of the runny nose can all help determine whether symptoms are allergy-related or infection-related. “If it’s clear or white, it’s more likely allergy related,” Wahood says. Or if it’s yellow, it could be a mild infection, and if it’s getting darker, it could be a sign of a worsening infection.” According to an allergist, American Lung Associationclimate change is affect pollen Count nationwide. In addition, air pollution and temperature changes are also affecting young and old patients, including those suffering from allergies for the first time. And while some symptoms may start out as seasonal allergies, they can get worse over time, says Wahood. “Any time the change of season comes, you see at least a handful of patients coming in who don’t know if they have an allergy or an infection or have an infection,” Wahood continues. There are many possibilities, not just a sinus infection, but it could also be something else, such as pneumonia.” But health experts say a runny nose isn’t the only indicator that can help determine what you’re suffering from. “There is a whistling cough, which can indicate a person’s wheezing. People with asthma and COPD usually have it. We have something similar.” “And of course, it’s also important to note that if you feel or have a fever, or if it’s caused by an allergy, you likely won’t have a fever associated with it,” warns Wahood.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/local/runny-nose-check-the-color-of-your-snot-doctors-say-heres-what-to-look-for-and-what-it-could-tell-you/3119301/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

