Oral Contraceptives May Decrease Hormones Significantly: Study





April 14, 2023 – Using birth control pills and other birth control methods can significantly reduce estrogen and progesterone levels and prevent pregnancy. new research Say. Studies say total hormone levels can be reduced by 92% with estrogen-only contraceptives and 43% with progesterone-only contraceptives. PLOS Computational BiologyBirth control pills, however, must be given at specific times during a woman’s menstrual cycle. Combining these hormones could lead to further dose reductions, researchers say. Researchers at the University of the Philippines Diliman in Quezon City used a computer model of the menstrual cycle and added real-world data on the hormone levels of 23 women aged 20 to 34 with normal menstrual cycles. That’s how I came to the conclusion. The researchers said their computer simulations showed that delivering estrogen contraceptives during the mid-follicular phase of the menstrual cycle was most effective. This is my first stage. Lowering hormone levels will have many health benefits, said Pamela Berens, MD, professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive sciences at UTHealth Houston’s McGovern Medical School. health line. “This reduces the potential risk of both complications and side effects,” she said. Complications of high hormone administration include blood clots, heart attack, pulmonary embolism, and stroke. Side effects include nausea, breast tenderness, bloating, and irritability. The study was done at a time when drug companies were tapering the hormone doses in birth control pills, experts say. “Over the years, safer contraception has been achieved by reducing the dosage of hormonal contraceptives,” one of the researchers, Brenda Lyn Gavina, told the outlet. Our study suggests ways to suppress ovulation.As more data become available, our mathematical model can be combined with pharmacokinetic models to obtain patient-specific dosing regimens. .”

