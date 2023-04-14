What does heartburn feel like?





Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), colloquially known as reflux, is a very common condition that affects 18% to 27% of adults in the United States at any one time and can manifest in an astounding variety of ways. I have. The most common symptom is heartburn. Heartburn is the reflux of stomach acid into the esophagus, the tube that carries food from the mouth to the stomach.States that symptoms can be unique to each person Elizabeth John, M.D.gastroenterologist Mountainside Medical Group. how heartburn feels Dr. John says patients often describe their heartburn symptoms in a variety of ways. a burning sensation in the chest, generally when lying down

Pain just below the breastbone, also called the sternum

regurgitation or nausea

Sensation on the neck

extreme chest pain Many people confuse heartburn with GERD.However, heartburn is actually the most common symptom or symptom of GERD.GERD is a chronic disease that can lead to serious complications if not treated. There is a possibility. “GERD can manifest itself in unusual ways, such as chest pain, chronic coughing, hoarseness, sore teeth, and a feeling of something stuck in the throat,” says Dr. John. “GERD is a very complex diagnosis and can have very serious consequences.” Triggers and risk factors Many people know the following causes of heartburn: Eat fatty and spicy foods, citrus fruits, tomato products, and dark chocolate

Intake of caffeine or alcohol

binge eating and staying up late

taking certain medications But these triggers are different than the overall risk factors for developing heartburn and acid reflux, says Dr. John. Pregnant women, people over the age of 50, or smokers are at increased risk of developing GERD.

Other predisposing factors include overweight or obesity. Hiatal hernia, or the upper bulge of the stomach above the diaphragm; or certain connective tissue disorders.

In some people, the circular band of muscle around the base of the esophagus (which normally relaxes to allow food and drink to flow into the stomach and then closes again) does not work properly, allowing stomach acid to flow into the esophagus. reverse flow. “If you have heartburn every six months, you probably don’t have GERD,” says Dr. John. “But if you’re taking it once a week, you may have GERD.” Watch out for warning signs According to Dr. John, repeated exposure to stomach acid can be dangerous to your esophagus in the long term. Complications include narrowing of the esophagus known as peptic stricture, damage to the lining of the esophagus, a precancerous condition called Barrett’s esophagus and esophageal cancer. Certain “warning signs” should alert you that GERD can lead to bigger problems, says Dr. John. Problems or pain when swallowing.This may indicate blockage or severe inflammation

weight loss

tarry stools or vomit that looks like coffee grounds

anemia caused by blood loss in the esophagus

Over-the-counter heartburn medications, such as proton pump inhibitors and H2 blockers, do not improve symptoms “If you have any of these signs, it’s definitely time to see a doctor,” says Dr. John. Next steps and resources: Materials provided through HealthU are intended to be used for general information only and are not intended to replace medical advice. Always consult your doctor for individualized care.

