Health
Love Expert Reveals 30 Pound Weight Loss With Ozempic
as sex, relationship Expert Pepper Schwartz helps others find and nurture love.
But as she gave advice, wrote books, and appeared on reality TV, the busy sexologist was struggling with her weight and needed help with her own health. is said to have come in the form of Ozempictype 2 diabetes treatment with notorious side effects: weight loss.
Like many patients who take prescription drugs, Schwartz does not have diabetes.she says she started Off label use After her doctor and follow-up medical examination determined that her situation was appropriate. (Ozempic, Novo Nordisk, previously told TODAY.com “It does not endorse or promote the use of our medicines outside of the FDA-approved indications.”)
Schwartz, a professor of sociology at the University of Washington, said after years of dieting that was difficult to sustain long-term and led to a cycle of weight loss and recovery, the drug helped her slim down and eat less. Say you made it easy… without much effort.
She has lost about 30 pounds since the summer of 2022.
“I’ve really been thinking about this a lot from a health standpoint. I’m older. I can’t afford to mess with my weight anymore because there’s all these things that come with weight and none of them are good.” I think,” Schwartz, 78, of Snoqualmie, Wash., told Today.com.
She is an advisor to Ro Body, a weight loss program that provides access to Ozempic and its sister drug Wegovy, which are approved for weight loss. According to the Ro’s website, drugs are prescribed by the Ro only when deemed appropriate.
“At this stage in my life, I feel more serious. I have low blood pressure, low cholesterol, and I love all these good things. Rather than trying to wear a size 4 dress, it’s now is my motivation for
Obese BMI, but the diet didn’t work
Schwartz says her weight problems began in her late 30s and she simply ate too much. She’s 4 feet tall and 10 inches tall, and it didn’t take that many calories for her weight to build up on her petite body.
“I don’t sit with a pint of ice cream or eat a box of chocolates, it’s just that if you’re little you have to be really careful,” she points out.
When Schwartz reached 165 pounds (a BMI that puts her in the obese category for her height), she tried a variety of diets, but the weight she lost was quickly put back on.
then came Buzz about OzempicPatients became interested in the drug, which they self-inject once a week, because it was already used for type 2 diabetes and seemed medically safe. It also seemed like I could eat less without feeling hungry.
“We tried everything else,” says Schwartz. “Like a lot of people who are too heavy, you get kind of desperate.
food became less important
Like all patients using Ozempic or Wegovy for weight loss, Schwartz started with the lowest dose to help the body adjust to semaglutide, the active ingredient in both drugs. This is a synthetic version of the hormone known as GLP-1 and is released when a person eats food. People lose their appetite and feel full quickly after eating. the doctor says.
The most common side effects of Ozempic and Wegovy include nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, stomach pain and constipation.
Schwartz says she never had any of these problems and now has more control over her eating. The main effect is that she is not as hungry and has changed her view of portion sizes, for example, 2 ounces of meat is enough for her now, but before that she would eat 2-3 times as much. I wanted to
“It makes food less important and less threatening. Now we rarely finish a plate of food,” says the professor.
“I have food, I’ll eat some, but I don’t need it all. That’s fine. I’m full. It’s not a big deal.”
Schwartz has also noticed that she is more careful about what she eats and finds it easier to resist less nutritious foods.
want to maintain weight loss
Schwartz currently weighs about 137 pounds and wants to continue taking semaglutide until he loses another 10 to 15 pounds.
“I definitely feel healthier and better,” she says.
“I’m an athletic person, so I feel better doing something active because I don’t have to drag around extra pounds.”
many patients regain weight If they stop taking semaglutide, they must continue to inject the drug to lose weight.
If you need it, Schwartz is ready take it indefinitely“It was easy,” she says. “I don’t want to get fat anymore.”
