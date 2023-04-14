California may encounter more mosquitoes this summer after historic heavy rains

Mosquito numbers are likely to increase in the coming months due to heavy rainfall in California, experts say.

of San Francisco Public Health Department It’s said that mosquito numbers typically increase from May to November, but it’s too early to say how the recent storms will affect mosquito populations.

Sarah Wheeler Sacramento Yolo Mosquito & Vector Control District He said mosquitoes need water to complete their life cycle.

One factor that could lead to higher numbers is the recent increase in rainfall across California, she said.

“Although there is uncertainty about the impact of this level of rainfall on mosquito numbers, we are already seeing mosquito activity in various areas,” she told USA TODAY.

Despite the uncertainty, some areas, including the San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control Districts, are preparing for an increase in numbers anyway.

District spokesman Aaron Devensenzi said the county expects conditions to be similar to those seen in 2017 when excessive rain fell.

He also said that there are many rivers that pass through San Joaquin County.

Mosquitoes can occur in these areas along the county’s river system, he said.

“Nobody has a crystal ball,” he said, but the county expects high numbers of insects.

Florida: New Mosquito Appears on Florida Scene, Scientists Worry

Animal vs Human: What animal kills the most humans? Here’s how to protect yourself from unexpected predators.

What other factors lead to increased mosquito populations?

Wheeler said rising temperatures will also affect mosquito populations.

Some mosquitoes have been waiting all winter for warm weather to arrive so they can feed on blood and lay eggs in puddles. Told.

“They stay in the water for a month, grow slowly, and then the first population leaves, has a blood meal, and can go outside to lay more eggs,” she said. “If they have more habitat available and warmer temperatures, their starting population can start at a higher level.”

What are authorities doing to combat the increase in mosquitoes?

The San Francisco Public Health Department said it frequently surveys the area for mosquito activity, documents historical breeding sources, and works with property owners to eliminate and treat breeding sources as well.

However, Wheeler says it’s hard to find them all.

“With so many sources, I think we could probably see a higher-than-normal mosquito population this year.

Experts say these increases pose a risk of the spread of West Nile virus.

The San Francisco Public Health Department says the area has traditionally had low West Nile virus activity, but Wheeler says the risk shouldn’t be underestimated.

“It’s always been very difficult to predict mosquito numbers and West Nile numbers,” she said.

What can residents do to protect themselves?

Additional precautions suggested by the San Francisco Public Health Department include:

Remove standing water from premises such as outdoor containers

Clean out clogged roof gutters and large drains that hold water

Place a screen under the drain cover to prevent mosquito breeding

Also, don’t forget mosquito repellent, screen doors and long sleeves when you’re outdoors at night.

Wheeler said people should check their yards to make sure there are no containers filled with water. Please don’t throw it away, she said.

Also, consider wearing long pants and sleeves, installing screens to prevent insects from entering your home, and turning off porch lights to avoid attracting mosquitoes.

“It’s important to know what strategies to use to avoid mosquito bites so that you’re prepared if you get bitten while you’re out, such as at a soccer game or walking your dog. To protect yourself,” Wheeler said.

Saleen Martin is a reporter for USA TODAY’s NOW team.She is from Norfolk, Virginia – 757 – I love all things horror, witches, Christmas and food. Follow her on her Twitter. @saleen_martin or email her sdmartin@usatoday.com.