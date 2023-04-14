Health
California may encounter more mosquitoes this summer after historic heavy rains
Mosquito numbers are likely to increase in the coming months due to heavy rainfall in California, experts say.
of San Francisco Public Health Department It’s said that mosquito numbers typically increase from May to November, but it’s too early to say how the recent storms will affect mosquito populations.
Sarah Wheeler Sacramento Yolo Mosquito & Vector Control District He said mosquitoes need water to complete their life cycle.
One factor that could lead to higher numbers is the recent increase in rainfall across California, she said.
“Although there is uncertainty about the impact of this level of rainfall on mosquito numbers, we are already seeing mosquito activity in various areas,” she told USA TODAY.
Despite the uncertainty, some areas, including the San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control Districts, are preparing for an increase in numbers anyway.
District spokesman Aaron Devensenzi said the county expects conditions to be similar to those seen in 2017 when excessive rain fell.
He also said that there are many rivers that pass through San Joaquin County.
Mosquitoes can occur in these areas along the county’s river system, he said.
“Nobody has a crystal ball,” he said, but the county expects high numbers of insects.
Florida: New Mosquito Appears on Florida Scene, Scientists Worry
Animal vs Human: What animal kills the most humans? Here’s how to protect yourself from unexpected predators.
What other factors lead to increased mosquito populations?
Wheeler said rising temperatures will also affect mosquito populations.
Some mosquitoes have been waiting all winter for warm weather to arrive so they can feed on blood and lay eggs in puddles. Told.
“They stay in the water for a month, grow slowly, and then the first population leaves, has a blood meal, and can go outside to lay more eggs,” she said. “If they have more habitat available and warmer temperatures, their starting population can start at a higher level.”
What are authorities doing to combat the increase in mosquitoes?
The San Francisco Public Health Department said it frequently surveys the area for mosquito activity, documents historical breeding sources, and works with property owners to eliminate and treat breeding sources as well.
However, Wheeler says it’s hard to find them all.
“With so many sources, I think we could probably see a higher-than-normal mosquito population this year.
Experts say these increases pose a risk of the spread of West Nile virus.
The San Francisco Public Health Department says the area has traditionally had low West Nile virus activity, but Wheeler says the risk shouldn’t be underestimated.
“It’s always been very difficult to predict mosquito numbers and West Nile numbers,” she said.
What can residents do to protect themselves?
Additional precautions suggested by the San Francisco Public Health Department include:
- Remove standing water from premises such as outdoor containers
- Clean out clogged roof gutters and large drains that hold water
- Place a screen under the drain cover to prevent mosquito breeding
Also, don’t forget mosquito repellent, screen doors and long sleeves when you’re outdoors at night.
Wheeler said people should check their yards to make sure there are no containers filled with water. Please don’t throw it away, she said.
Also, consider wearing long pants and sleeves, installing screens to prevent insects from entering your home, and turning off porch lights to avoid attracting mosquitoes.
“It’s important to know what strategies to use to avoid mosquito bites so that you’re prepared if you get bitten while you’re out, such as at a soccer game or walking your dog. To protect yourself,” Wheeler said.
Saleen Martin is a reporter for USA TODAY’s NOW team.She is from Norfolk, Virginia – 757 – I love all things horror, witches, Christmas and food. Follow her on her Twitter. @saleen_martin or email her sdmartin@usatoday.com.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2023/04/14/more-mosquitoes-california-summer/11648419002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- PM Modis’ meditation cave in Uttarakhand attracts tourists after pandemics lull
- Yellen says US banks could tighten lending and deny need for further rate hikes
- University of Dubuque is adding Division III men’s and women’s ice hockey this fall – The Rink Live
- Washington men’s tennis stuck in loss column | local sports
- President Jokowi and Ms Iriana arrive in Hanover
- Trump has raised $34 million so far in 2023, including impeachment
- Men’s tennis drops to No. 53 Princeton
- Emily Ratajkowski adjusts her yellow micro mini dress with a blushing smile
- To help those affected by the earthquake in Aleppo, the Iraqi Red Crescent and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent sign a partnership agreement [EN/AR] – The Syrian Arab Republic
- US Commerce Secy recalls meeting PM Modi and visiting India
- Man shot in the head on crowded Hollywood Walk of Fame
- Trenton Bourguet stars as quarterback in ASU football’s spring game