Positive tests for tick-borne disease in NS dogs soar, vet says





The number of dogs testing positive for tick-borne diseases in Nova Scotia has nearly doubled this year, a Bedford veterinarian said. Jeff Goodall, owner and veterinarian of Sunnyview Animal Care, said the problem goes well beyond Lyme disease. Anaplasmosis is also a concern. He said the dogs have tested positive for tick-borne diseases all winter long. “They are definitely out earlier this year,” he said. “There was a report that a dog had ticks in January.” Goodall said he usually recommends starting tick prevention for dogs in March, but he started recommending it as early as February this year. “February is an unprecedented time to start tick prevention,” says Goodall. He said most of the positive cases occurred because pet owners didn’t test their dogs last year. “We say 5 to 10 percent of Lyme-positive dogs may develop osteoarthritis or kidney disease prematurely,” says Goodall. He said the sooner pet owners remove ticks from their dogs, the sooner they can start antibiotic therapy and reduce the chances of those illnesses. Increase in ticks this year Preliminary data from the Lloyd Tick Lab at Mount Allison University in Sackville, North Carolina shows ticks in Nova Scotia have increased this year. Lab professor Vette Lloyd said the mild weather allowed the female ticks to get a blood meal later in the year. According to her, Nova Scotia has two types of mites. American dog ticks are often harmless, but black foot ticks can carry Lyme disease. Vett Lloyd is Professor of Biology at Mount Allison College. (Vet Lloyd) “Unfortunately, a female tick can probably lay about 3,000 eggs once it feeds,” Lloyd says. “Most of the time, the baby ticks are looking for mice and such. She said mites usually crawl on fallen leaves when it snows. Snow covers them and keeps them out of the way. But they were feeding well this winter. “January brought ticks like never before,” says Lloyd. “Hot spots and warm he has spots. There are no cold spots in Nova Scotia.” Tests this year showed that 50% of some adult ticks carry Lyme disease, said biologist Laura Ferguson, who studies ticks at the University of Acadia. Mia Lauzon of Acadia University searches for ticks in the Annapolis Valley. (Laura Ferguson.) A deer tick is on display in a laboratory at the University of Acadia. (Laura Ferguson) She also made even cold snaps easy for Dani. Lloyd said checking for ticks should be as routine as brushing your teeth. Other Top Stories

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/dogs-tick-borne-illness-nova-scotia-1.6810506 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related