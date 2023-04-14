Childhood trauma may contribute to stress dysregulation, anxiety and depression in adults







sauce: Kuzminskäite E Childhood trauma in depression and anxiety disorders in other adults: the role of major physical stress systems. Presented at: American Anxiety Society; April 13-16, 2023. washington dc Disclosure:

Kuzminskayte does not report relevant financial disclosures.



Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us customerservice@slackinc.com. back to helio Important points: Childhood trauma was associated with increased cortisol and inflammation levels, especially in people with severe trauma.

This made them more vulnerable to disorders like anxiety and depression. WASHINGTON—Adults with childhood trauma were more dysregulated in physical stress and more susceptible to psychopathological and physical disorders, according to a poster presented here. winning a poster The best posters by students, postdocs or trainees At the American Anxiety Depression Association Conference.

Childhood trauma is associated with dysregulation of physical stress and may contribute to anxiety and depression in adulthood. Image: Adobe Stock

“Some evidence suggests that a dysregulated biological stress system may partially explain the negative effects of childhood trauma and increased vulnerability to mental and physical disorders. Erica Kuzminskayte, MS, A doctoral candidate at the University Medical Center of Amsterdam in the Netherlands told Helio. “However, the findings are inconclusive, lack of large-scale, comprehensive projects, and specific relevance to (for example, the capabilities of the innate immune system) have not been explored.” Kuzminskaite and colleagues analyzed data from the Dutch Depression and Anxiety Study (NESDA), which enrolled 2,981 participants aged 18 to 65 years. Participants retrospectively reported trauma experienced before the age of 16, including emotional, physical, and sexual abuse and neglect. Researchers childhood trauma Markers of major physical stress systems in participants with depressive and/or anxiety disorders in remission (21%) or current (57%) and participants with no history of these disorders (22%). Compared to healthy controls, participants with a history of depression and anxiety had higher levels of cortisol and inflammation. The hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis (Cohen’s d = 0.23), inflammation (Cohen’s d = 0.12), and all stress system markers (Cohen’s d = 0.25) had the greatest impact on these associations, although This was due to an unhealthy lifestyle and chronic illness. Among people with severe childhood trauma (cumulative index d = 0.15), according to the poster. Further analysis showed that childhood trauma was associated with increased cytokine levels upon lipopolysaccharide (LPS) stimulation, even after adjusting for covariates (cumulative index d = 0.19). Erica Kuzminskayte “Interventions aimed at stress system function and unhealthy lifestyles may benefit individuals with a history of childhood trauma,” Kuzminskayt told Heario. To better understand the biological mechanisms that may bridge between and poor health status, multiple discrete and cumulative static and dynamic stress systems (e.g., exposure to psychological stress Response) needs further research on its association with measurements.”

