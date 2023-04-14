Health
Less likely to take COVID longer after a second infection than the first
If you have had COVID more than once, as many of us have, you may wonder if the risk of suffering from long-term, lingering COVID symptoms is the same with each new infection.
The answer seems to be no.Possibility of A recent study found that COVID — a set of symptoms including fatigue and shortness of breath — drops precipitously between the first and second infections.
“The risk of developing long-lasting COVID appears to be significantly lower the second time than the first.” Daniel Ayubukania statistician at the United Kingdom’s Office for National Statistics, Someone who has been studying COVID for a long time in that country.
However, the risk is not zero. Latest results Results of an ongoing survey of over 500,000 people in the UK by March 5th.
“The risk of prolonging COVID is significantly reduced, but still not negligible. I think it’s an important point made,” says Ayubkani.
The study tracked long-term symptoms of COVID, including fatigue, muscle pain, shortness of breath, and concentration problems. Fatigue and poor concentration were most common.
The study found that 4% of adults who took part in the study reported having prolonged COVID symptoms lasting at least 4 weeks after initial infection. In contrast, among those who did not develop lingering health problems after the first infection, only 2.4% reported continuing symptoms after the second infection.
“It’s a huge drop in odds,” he says.
The study did not examine why second infections are associated with a lower risk of prolonged COVID than first infections. But Ayubukani says there could be several reasons.
For example, the immunity people have built up from previous infections may reduce the risk of developing long-lasting COVID from subsequent infections. “We don’t know from our data, but it’s a hypothesis,” he says.
Another possibility is that this study excluded people who had long COVID from their first infection, so it is possible that for some reason those who were not infected from their first infection were inherently less likely to have long COVID. there is.
“It might have something to do with someone’s predisposition,” he says.
The study also did not examine whether a second infection worsens symptoms in people who have already had COVID for a long time.
The study was conducted in the UK, but he says there’s no reason to believe the results don’t apply to the US.
In fact, the survey results previous research Similar results were obtained by examining data from hundreds of thousands of patients treated through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
the research, published in November, We found that one year after being infected with COVID, the risk of still having a health problem dropped from about 10% for the first infection to about 6% for the second infection.
“Without a doubt, we can very clearly see that the risk of a second infection is lower than the first. Ziyad al Alian epidemiologist at Washington University in St. Louis who led the study.
Al-Aly agrees that it may be due in part to immunity from the initial infection. Another factor is that later forms of the virus appear to cause milder disease. This may make it less likely to lead to long-term COVID.
“When people were re-infected, they generally re-infected with Omicron, which is certainly milder,” he said of his research findings.
Another possible impact could be improved treatments that have reduced the severity of COVID, he says.
Neither study looked at long-term COVID risk after a third or fourth infection, but Al-Aly hopes that risk will continue to decline with each subsequent infection.
“All of this points in the right direction, so I’m optimistic that at some point reinfection could add a trivial or non-significant risk,” he says.
“That’s our hope. We don’t have the data, but that’s our hope,” he says.
But Al-Aly said that with so many people still infected with the virus, the overall number suffering from lingering health problems continues to rise even though the risk of secondary infections is low. says.
“I liken it to Russian roulette,” says Al-Aly. “Individual-level odds of contracting COVID after a second infection are lower for any individual compared to the first infection.”
However, he adds, “the risk is not zero.” At the population level, this means that the community continues to see an increasing number of cases of his long-standing COVID. caregiver burden and society.
Edited by Carmel Wroth.
Copyright 2023 NPR. For more information, please visit https://www.npr.org.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wamc.org/2023-04-14/youre-less-likely-to-get-long-covid-after-a-second-infection-than-a-first
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- PM Modis’ meditation cave in Uttarakhand attracts tourists after pandemics lull
- Yellen says US banks could tighten lending and deny need for further rate hikes
- University of Dubuque is adding Division III men’s and women’s ice hockey this fall – The Rink Live
- Washington men’s tennis stuck in loss column | local sports
- President Jokowi and Ms Iriana arrive in Hanover
- Trump has raised $34 million so far in 2023, including impeachment
- Men’s tennis drops to No. 53 Princeton
- Emily Ratajkowski adjusts her yellow micro mini dress with a blushing smile
- To help those affected by the earthquake in Aleppo, the Iraqi Red Crescent and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent sign a partnership agreement [EN/AR] – The Syrian Arab Republic
- US Commerce Secy recalls meeting PM Modi and visiting India
- Man shot in the head on crowded Hollywood Walk of Fame
- Trenton Bourguet stars as quarterback in ASU football’s spring game