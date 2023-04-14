Less likely to take COVID longer after a second infection than the first

If you have had COVID more than once, as many of us have, you may wonder if the risk of suffering from long-term, lingering COVID symptoms is the same with each new infection.

The answer seems to be no.Possibility of A recent study found that COVID — a set of symptoms including fatigue and shortness of breath — drops precipitously between the first and second infections.

“The risk of developing long-lasting COVID appears to be significantly lower the second time than the first.” Daniel Ayubukania statistician at the United Kingdom’s Office for National Statistics, Someone who has been studying COVID for a long time in that country.

However, the risk is not zero. Latest results Results of an ongoing survey of over 500,000 people in the UK by March 5th.

“The risk of prolonging COVID is significantly reduced, but still not negligible. I think it’s an important point made,” says Ayubkani.

The study tracked long-term symptoms of COVID, including fatigue, muscle pain, shortness of breath, and concentration problems. Fatigue and poor concentration were most common.

The study found that 4% of adults who took part in the study reported having prolonged COVID symptoms lasting at least 4 weeks after initial infection. In contrast, among those who did not develop lingering health problems after the first infection, only 2.4% reported continuing symptoms after the second infection.

“It’s a huge drop in odds,” he says.

The study did not examine why second infections are associated with a lower risk of prolonged COVID than first infections. But Ayubukani says there could be several reasons.

For example, the immunity people have built up from previous infections may reduce the risk of developing long-lasting COVID from subsequent infections. “We don’t know from our data, but it’s a hypothesis,” he says.

Another possibility is that this study excluded people who had long COVID from their first infection, so it is possible that for some reason those who were not infected from their first infection were inherently less likely to have long COVID. there is.

“It might have something to do with someone’s predisposition,” he says.

The study also did not examine whether a second infection worsens symptoms in people who have already had COVID for a long time.

The study was conducted in the UK, but he says there’s no reason to believe the results don’t apply to the US.

In fact, the survey results previous research Similar results were obtained by examining data from hundreds of thousands of patients treated through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

the research, published in November, We found that one year after being infected with COVID, the risk of still having a health problem dropped from about 10% for the first infection to about 6% for the second infection.

“Without a doubt, we can very clearly see that the risk of a second infection is lower than the first. Ziyad al Alian epidemiologist at Washington University in St. Louis who led the study.

Al-Aly agrees that it may be due in part to immunity from the initial infection. Another factor is that later forms of the virus appear to cause milder disease. This may make it less likely to lead to long-term COVID.

“When people were re-infected, they generally re-infected with Omicron, which is certainly milder,” he said of his research findings.

Another possible impact could be improved treatments that have reduced the severity of COVID, he says.

Neither study looked at long-term COVID risk after a third or fourth infection, but Al-Aly hopes that risk will continue to decline with each subsequent infection.

“All of this points in the right direction, so I’m optimistic that at some point reinfection could add a trivial or non-significant risk,” he says.

“That’s our hope. We don’t have the data, but that’s our hope,” he says.

But Al-Aly said that with so many people still infected with the virus, the overall number suffering from lingering health problems continues to rise even though the risk of secondary infections is low. says.

“I liken it to Russian roulette,” says Al-Aly. “Individual-level odds of contracting COVID after a second infection are lower for any individual compared to the first infection.”

However, he adds, “the risk is not zero.” At the population level, this means that the community continues to see an increasing number of cases of his long-standing COVID. caregiver burden and society.

