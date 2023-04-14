Streptococcus is increasing. Here’s how to minimize your risk:

The list of potential causes of sore throats seems long — Covid-19, colds, and now allergy seasonHowever, particularly painful cases may also indicate strep throat. Coccal pharyngitis cases are increasing and becoming more serious. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Invasive group A streptococci — Bacteria spread beyond the throat and enter other areas, such as the bloodstream — Increased has the past year.

It is easy to confuse streptococci with other diseases, and treatment is often delayed. Dr. Anna Butrimowitz, assistant professor of otorhinolaryngology at the University of California, San Francisco, said: However, it is important to receive a prompt and accurate diagnosis in order to start treating the infection and prevent it from spreading.

Here’s how to identify symptoms of streptococcal pharyngitis and how to test for and treat the infection.

What are the symptoms of pharyngitis?

A sore throat is a clear sign. About 1 in 10 adults with a sore throat has streptococcus. According to the CDC Coughing, sneezing, nasal congestion, and a runny nose usually indicate another illness. “It’s important not to cough,” said Dr. Sindhu Aderson, medical director for the Central Region and primary care physician at Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care.

While streptococci aren’t usually considered dangerous infections, they can still be intolerable. Children often feel as if they’re swallowing glass, Dr. Siddiqui said. A person with streptococcus may suddenly have a sore throat when swallowing. Also, yawning can be painful. The tonsils may be swollen, bulky, develop a patchy white coating, become red, and streak with pus. Some people with streptococci develop headaches. Lymph nodes in the front of the neck may be swollen and tender, and people with streptococci commonly have a fever. Dr. Butrymowicz says if he has a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher and a sore throat that is so bad that it hurts to swallow, he should see an emergency or primary care doctor.