Health
Streptococcus is increasing. Here’s how to minimize your risk:
The list of potential causes of sore throats seems long — Covid-19, colds, and now allergy seasonHowever, particularly painful cases may also indicate strep throat. Coccal pharyngitis cases are increasing and becoming more serious. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Invasive group A streptococci — Bacteria spread beyond the throat and enter other areas, such as the bloodstream — Increased has the past year.
It is easy to confuse streptococci with other diseases, and treatment is often delayed. Dr. Anna Butrimowitz, assistant professor of otorhinolaryngology at the University of California, San Francisco, said: However, it is important to receive a prompt and accurate diagnosis in order to start treating the infection and prevent it from spreading.
Here’s how to identify symptoms of streptococcal pharyngitis and how to test for and treat the infection.
What are the symptoms of pharyngitis?
A sore throat is a clear sign. About 1 in 10 adults with a sore throat has streptococcus. According to the CDC Coughing, sneezing, nasal congestion, and a runny nose usually indicate another illness. “It’s important not to cough,” said Dr. Sindhu Aderson, medical director for the Central Region and primary care physician at Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care.
While streptococci aren’t usually considered dangerous infections, they can still be intolerable. Children often feel as if they’re swallowing glass, Dr. Siddiqui said. A person with streptococcus may suddenly have a sore throat when swallowing. Also, yawning can be painful. The tonsils may be swollen, bulky, develop a patchy white coating, become red, and streak with pus. Some people with streptococci develop headaches. Lymph nodes in the front of the neck may be swollen and tender, and people with streptococci commonly have a fever. Dr. Butrymowicz says if he has a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher and a sore throat that is so bad that it hurts to swallow, he should see an emergency or primary care doctor.
Children may have other symptoms. It is especially prone to the rash known as scarlet fever. This year in particular, children’s streptococcal cases seemed a little different than usual, Dr. Siddiqui said, and experts aren’t sure why. In addition, she has complained of nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.
If your child has a sore throat and fever for more than 24 hours, you should see a pediatrician for an examination.
How do you test for and treat streptococci?
There are no widely available home tests for strep throat. Dr. Butrymowicz says that some urgent care centers will diagnose patients without testing if they have four key features: swollen lymph nodes, white lining of the tonsils, no cough, and a fever of 100.4 or higher. may occur.
A doctor can do two diagnostic tests. One is a quick throat swab that gives results in about 10 minutes, and the other is a throat culture swab that is more accurate but usually takes 24-48 hours to give results.
Doctors treat streptococci with antibiotics, but some of the drugs doctors usually recommend, such as certain forms of amoxicillin, are in short supply as more people get sick with streptococci, Dr. Siddiqui said. It may take 24 to 48 hours after starting antibiotics for symptoms to subside, and they are usually taken for about 10 days.
“Streptococcus is one of the simplest things we see in medicine,” says Dr. Aderson.
How can I avoid getting pharyngitis?
Despite popular belief that strep throat is an infection of children, anyone can get it. However, parents, school staff, and anyone who comes into regular contact with children are particularly at risk. Her Neha Vyas, M.D., Family Physician at the Cleveland Clinic, said: Some precautions can help reduce the risk.
Note the mouth position.
this is rule of thumb In general, viruses and bacteria can remain on surfaces such as cups and dishes.Do not share anything that touches your mouth, such as food or lip products.
wash hands.
You’ve heard it before: Washing your hands often can keep you from getting sick. Streptococci are spread through respiratory droplets, Dr. Vyas said. For example, if an infected person coughs onto a table, then brushes the table, and touches their mouth without washing their hands, they can catch streptococci.
Wear a mask in crowded environments.
Butrymowicz says wearing a face mask in crowded environments like subways and grocery stores can help prevent breathing in respiratory droplets.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/04/14/well/live/strep-throat-symptoms-tests.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
