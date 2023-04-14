NS Health issues measles warning after confirmed case in Halifax





A case of measles in Halifax Municipality, Nova Scotia Health has issued a multiple exposure warning. Family members and friends who have been in close contact with the confirmed case have been notified directly, but anyone who has visited any of the following locations during the time periods listed below has been asked to monitor for symptoms. It is Tanur Restaurant in Bedford on April 6th from 7:30pm to 11:00pm

Family Focus Medical Clinic, Lower Sackville, April 10, 11am-2pm

April 10, 6:15pm-2:30am and April 11, 8pm-11pm, IWK Health Center Emergency Department, Halifax Measles symptoms may appear 8 to 21 days after exposure. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, a blemish-like rash on the face that can spread over the body, and small white patches on the face. Mouth and throat. Anyone who has been in an IWK during high-risk, contagious hours, including immunocompromised patients, pregnant women, and parents of children under 12 months of age, is urged to call NS Health immediately. I’m here. Others who may have symptoms should call 811, even if they have been previously vaccinated. Although the majority recover in a few weeks, measles can cause serious complications among high-risk groups. NS Health said most people in the state were previously vaccinated, so the risk of measles is considered low. Nova Scotians born in the state after 1970 had to receive her two doses of vaccine after their first birthday, the ministry said. If you are unsure of your status, you can follow up with your primary care provider for more information. An investigation into the confirmed case by NS Health and IWK is ongoing. Other Top Stories

