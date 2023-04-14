



REPRIEVE Study — A large global trial investigating the effects of daily statins HIV Low to moderate risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) – ahead of schedule with interim results suggesting that pharmacotherapy significantly reduces the risk of heart attack, stroke, and other serious cardiovascular events Canceled. Published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). In the REPRIEVE trial, HIV participants were randomized to receive 4 mg of the statin pitavastatin calcium daily or placebo. They were monitored for major adverse cardiovascular events and adverse reactions to pitavastatin, which is considered safe for use in combination with all prescribed antiretroviral therapy regimens. Interim results showed that HIV-infected people taking pitavastatin calcium had a 35% reduction in the risk of serious adverse cardiovascular events compared to those taking placebo. Furthermore, adverse drug events observed in this study were similar to those generally observed in the general population receiving statin therapy. The Data Security and Monitoring Board (DSMB) came to recommend early termination of the study for adequate efficacy, which the NIH accepted. “REPRIEVE research reflects the evolution of HIV science, from approaches that primarily treat and control the virus, to finding ways to improve the overall health of people living with HIV. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID): “These new data suggest that common cholesterol-lowering drugs can significantly improve cardiovascular outcomes in HIV patients.” The REPRIEVE study started in 2015 and was conducted in 12 countries across Asia, Europe, North America, South America and Africa. The trial included her 7769 participants aged 40 to her 75, more than 30% of whom were female. All participants were receiving antiretroviral therapy and had a CD4+ cell count >100/mm3 of blood at enrollment. These individuals were also at low to moderate risk for her CVD conventionally and did not usually require statin treatment. The study’s independent DSMB conducted periodic reviews of safety and efficacy data at planned intervals throughout the study. At its latest meeting, the DSMB concluded that the benefits of daily use of pitavastatin outweighed the risks and recommended early termination of the study with full data collection at all sites for final analysis. Recommended. Study participants have been informed of the findings and their health will continue to be monitored for several months. The results of the DSMB review will be published in the coming weeks. “These latest findings represent the culmination of an unprecedented eight-year effort to generate evidence to help clinicians better support the unique cardiovascular health needs of people living with HIV. “We are doing it,” said Gary H. Gibbons, MD, Director of National Heart, Lung. and the Blood Institute (NHLBI). “REPRIEVE is important because there are limited existing interventions to help prevent adverse cardiovascular outcomes in this population.” The REPRIEVE study was primarily supported by NIAID and NHLBI, with additional funding from the NIH’s Office of AIDS Research, and was conducted by the AIDS Clinical Trials Group.

