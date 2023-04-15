Disturbed rest rhythms contribute to the symptoms of schizophrenia spectrum disorders.health

Researchers from the University of Pittsburgh and Italian researchers found common patterns of sleep disturbances and irregularities in patients’ daily rhythms of rest and activity. schizophrenia spectrum disorderor SSD. Disturbed rest rhythms contribute to symptoms of schizophrenia spectrum disorder (Pixabay)

The findings were published in Molecular Psychiatry.

The researchers found that both SSD patients living in psychiatric hospitals and those managing the condition in an outpatient setting had irregular sleep patterns, dysregulation of transitions between sleep and wake cycles, and SSD symptoms. and found that having an overly strict daily routine correlated with lower symptoms. Quality of life.

“Regulating the sleep-wake cycle is important for overall health, and our findings are applicable to people without underlying medical conditions. mental health Fabio Ferrarelli, M.D., Associate Professor of Psychiatry and lead author of the study, said:

The effects of sleep disturbances have long been studied in relation to physical and mental health. Established research literature suggests that people suffering from SSD have more difficulty falling asleep and get less rest than those without underlying mental health conditions.

In addition, sedatives used to manage symptoms of SSD are known to alter sleep and increase the amount of time patients spend resting by up to 15 hours per day. Too much sleep can have a negative impact on a patient’s SSD symptoms, Ferrerelli said.

“It’s important to keep in mind how the drugs we prescribe to our patients affect their health,” he said. “Our research shows that 12 to 15 hours of sleep can be detrimental, and it’s important to avoid overprescribing sedatives and use the lowest dose possible.

In a study of 250 participants, including approximately 150 inpatient and outpatient SSD patients, representing one of the largest cohorts of published studies on sleep and SSD, researchers gave participants wristbands. We measured activity and rest during the day and night by asking them to wear Detect motion and acceleration.

Scientists did not track brainwaves during sleep or distinguish between different stages of sleep (such as fast and deep sleep). This is something we plan to do in future studies. Nevertheless, the results were strong and consistent.

They found that SSD patients, both resident and outpatient, tended to spend less time active during the day and more time sleeping and passive rest than healthy controls. bottom.

In addition, home patients had fragmented sleep and more abrupt transitions between rest and activity compared to the outpatient group. Home patients also had a more rigid rhythm of daily rest and activity than outpatients, and these measures correlated with mental health outcomes such as reduced willingness to interact with others and a diminished ability to experience pleasure. Negatively correlated with symptom severity.

“The consistency between the two patient cohorts was somewhat surprising to us,” said Ferrarelli. “Interestingly, however, we found that home patients had a much more stable daily routine. We tend to think that a stable routine is a good thing, but when these routines become too rigid, This can be problematic.In our study, this rigidity of daily rhythms was strongly correlated with the severity of negative mental health symptoms in homebound patients with schizophrenia.”

Researchers say sleep disturbance markers cannot be used to diagnose SSD because symptoms overlap with other mental health conditions such as dementia. But making changes to your routine and incorporating exercise into your life are two simple steps anyone can take to improve and protect their brain health.

“Especially as people get older, we tend to get deeper into our routines,” said Ferrariri. “Routines give us a sense of control over our lives and are very beneficial. Too rigid can be counterproductive: keeping your sleep schedule consistent, but mixing up your daily tasks or breaking them down by day of the week can add variety to your schedule and improve your long-term health. It’s a good way to improve

