Study Suggests Black Pregnant Women Are More Frequently Tested for Drug Use





Hospitals are more likely to drug test black women giving birth to babies than white women, regardless of the mother’s history of substance use, suggests a new study of the Pennsylvania health care system. And such over-testing is unwarranted, with studies finding that: Black women are less likely than white women to test positive for drugs. of Studies that analyzed electronic medical records Of the 37,860 patients who delivered babies in Pennsylvania’s large health system between March 2018 and June 2021, JAMA Health Forum magazine published Friday. The report came in a national conversation about health disparities and systemic racism in medicine. That conversation has been sparked by the disproportionate toll the Covid-19 pandemic has taken on communities of color, and more recently focused on high maternal mortality rates among Black and Native American women. . .

The authors of a new study have urged hospitals to look into their drug testing practices to address racial bias. Marian Jalensky, associate professor of health policy and management at the University of Pittsburgh, said: First author of public health and papers. The findings are a “clear illustration of different care,” said Dr. Alison Stube, professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of North Carolina, who was not involved in the study. , is an example of how provider behavior can lead black women to mistrust the health care system.” After adjusting for various demographic and medical factors, the researchers calculated the odds of uremia testing for different groups. More black women reported previous drug use, primarily cannabis use. However, the difference did not fully explain the results.Black patients were most likely to have a urine test at delivery, regardless of prior drug use. Among those who reported drug use in the previous year, 76% of black women were more likely to be tested compared to 68% of white women.

However, white women with a history of drug use are more likely to test positive, with approximately 66.7% more likely to test positive, compared with 58% of black patients with such history. bottom. Black women were more likely to be tested, even among women with no history of drug use. About 7% of the drug-naive black patients were more likely to be tested, compared with 4.7% of her drug-naive white patients. Estimated research. Hospitals screen for drug use in labor and delivery wards to comply with federal and state regulations for the safe care of infants affected by drug use during pregnancy. It is not clear why Pennsylvania’s health system has increased drug testing of black women. Adopted from This policy excludes patients with a positive screening test result, a history of drug use in the year before delivery, few prenatal visits, or birth outcomes without a clear medical explanation. It was requested that uremic toxicology be performed on patients with unfavorable However, history of drug use did not fully explain the results. The researchers also found no racial differences in the number of prenatal care visits or in stillbirth rates.

In addition to calculating probabilities, the study reported the raw number of patients who underwent drug testing. Approximately 21% of black patients reported a history of drug or alcohol use, while 25% had a urine test. Most black women reported using cannabis. In contrast, 9% of white women reported a history of drug use, including cannabis and opioids, and 10% had been drug tested. Forty percent of black mothers tested had a positive uremia test, compared with 51% of white mothers.

