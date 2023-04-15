AI voice analysis could boost Alzheimer’s detection





April 14, 2023 – Using artificial intelligence to analyze a recording of someone’s voice could reduce Alzheimer’s disease screening time from hours to less than 10 minutes. Currently, screening for Alzheimer’s disease may include a brain scan and analysis of brain fluid collected from the spine via a procedure called a lumbar puncture. Researchers at universities in Texas and Georgia compared the results of these standard tests to new AI-powered voice screenings. This technique identifies subtle changes in a person’s voice that indicate cognitive problems or Alzheimer’s before symptoms become apparent. The results of the study were published earlier this year by the Alzheimer’s Association. Diagnosis, evaluation and disease monitoring. “If confirmed in a large study, the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to study voice recordings may provide primary care providers with an easy-to-implement screening tool for at-risk individuals. said University researcher Ihab Hajjar, MD. of southwestern Texas, statement“Early diagnosis gives patients and families more time to plan for the future and gives clinicians more flexibility to suggest promising lifestyle interventions.” The study involved 206 people, nearly half of whom had mild cognitive impairment and the others did not. All were under the age of 50 and 51% were African American. bottom. They all took a test for research at Emory University in Atlanta. In the audio recording task of this study, participants spent 1-2 minutes describing the work. Using artificial intelligence to analyze changes in speech can identify early signs of disease that are too laborious to detect with current methods or otherwise undetectable by the human ear, Hajjar said. increase. “This new test method has been successful in detecting people with mild cognitive impairment, and more specifically in identifying patients with evidence of Alzheimer’s disease, even if they cannot be easily detected using standard cognitive assessments. “It worked,” he said. The mild cognitive impairment some of the people who participated in the study had meant that someone had language or memory problems that were severe enough to be noticed by the affected person, friends and family. , problems do not prevent you from performing your daily tasks. not everyone who has mild cognitive impairment develop Alzheimer’s disease, a progressive neurological disease. mayo clinic It is said to shrink the brain. In the United States he has Alzheimer’s disease in his 5.8 million people over the age of 65.

