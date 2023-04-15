Are you managing your stress or are you managing yours? | | McLaren Healthcare News







April 14, 2023

Author: Leslie Toldo Choose your poison – an unexpected bill, an argument with a friend, another driver getting you in traffic. Even if you can avoid these or other common triggers, it’s impossible to completely avoid stress. say there is a simple reason Nicole Franklin, PsyD, LP, ABPP. “Stress is a natural human response that prompts us to deal with challenges and threats in our lives,” Franklin said. “Stress mobilizes us to act through activation of the hypothalamus, a region of the brain that produces hormones that control several things, including mood.” There are three basic types of stress. According to Dr. Franklin, Academic His Director of Behavioral Health, Environmental, Social, and Physiological, McLaren Flint and Assistant Medical Director McLaren Obesity and Metabolism Lab. As stress levels have risen globally over the past few years, so has the conversation about how to manage stress. “Healthcare often helps individuals manage physiological stressors such as illness and injury that are influenced by social stressors such as access to care,” says Dr. Franklin. Still, believe it or not, stress isn’t all bad, Dr. Franklin said. “Eustress (healthy stress) is the stress you feel when you’re excited,” Franklin said. “This form of stress motivates us to focus our energy to improve performance.” Our brains and bodies are hardwired to manage good and bad stressors and protect us from perceived threats. said it could be dangerous. “Unhealthy stress can take the form of constant worry, depression and fatigue,” said Franklin. “The release of cortisol, which suppresses the digestive system, can also lead to weight gain. Continued stress weakens the immune system and is correlated with increased blood pressure, halted tissue repair, and reduced compliance with self-care.” It’s been well proven that there is.” one-third of adults who responded to Survey of the American Psychological Association She reported that she was too stressed to carry out her daily activities. In the APA’s annual “Stress in America” ​​survey, three-quarters of his respondents cite the future of the United States as their top stressor. Whatever triggers your stress response, there are warning signs that stress is putting you at risk. difficult to fall asleep

can’t concentrate

hurry up

anxiety and helplessness

Difficulty starting or finishing tasks

Hypersensitivity Managing daily stress requires being flexible, patient, and purposeful. The reward for learning to manage stress is improved overall health. “It’s not the load that breaks you,” Dr. Franklin said. . Dr. Franklin suggests what she calls the “solve, not simmer” method. “This technique requires you to focus on specific details to set goals that will anchor you, rather than staying focused on what’s going wrong,” she said. Stress and anxiety are similar in many ways, but they are not the same. Stress is usually a short-term reaction to a perceived external threat, but it can be difficult to pinpoint the cause of anxiety. Even if you think you’re dealing with stress and anxiety, there are important signs that you should seek professional help. having thoughts of hurting yourself or others

Frequent reliance on alcohol or drugs to cope

unable to complete routine tasks “If stress overwhelms you, dominates your life, or interferes with your functioning, professional support and treatment are available,” said Dr. Franklin. If you think stress is a serious problem, talk to your doctor.You can also contact a McLaren behavior problem expert here.

