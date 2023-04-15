Supporting Seniors After Stroke | News, Sports, Jobs







Recovery from a stroke can take time. Even after leaving a hospital or rehab facility, older people may experience weakness and paralysis in their arms and legs. There is a possibility. There are many things you can do on your own, but there are also tasks that you need help with. Non-medical home caregivers can provide needed support to older people recovering from stroke. navigate home After a stroke, older people may need to use a wheelchair, walker, or cane for stability. Transitioning from sitting to standing or vice versa can be difficult due to muscle weakness or paralysis. Caregivers can help older people with mobility problems reduce the risk of falls. This may include rearranging furniture to make aisles wider or more accessible. Caregivers can reposition regularly used items to lower shelves and tables for easier access. This minimizes the need for reaching or stretching. Home care can also provide simple housekeeping to keep your home clean, tidy and clutter-free. Adding handrails near showers, tubs, and toilets to improve stability when entering or stepping on or off, especially when surfaces are wet, can also be beneficial. It also improves safety. personal care Limited or weak range of motion can make it difficult for older people to get dressed, brush their hair, and get in and out of bed. Caregivers can help older people with these tasks to keep them looking and feeling their best while reducing the risk of falls. In addition, caregivers now know that it is time to prepare older adults recovering from stroke to take medications, complete recommended exercise, and make medical appointments related to follow-up care. can remind you. food preparation After a stroke, older people may have dietary restrictions. Home caregivers can work with them to plan meals, buy and put away groceries, prepare meals, and supervise them while eating. Proper nutrition is important for recovery and maintaining strength. Caregivers can also make sure older people aren’t eating foods that are unsafe and could pose a choking hazard. raising awareness Nonmedical caregivers do not provide medical care, but can be alert for complications and other stroke signs. An older person who has had one stroke has an increased risk of another stroke. By catching the warning signs early and seeking help, you can reduce the risk of more serious problems. Caregivers can also be aware of potential hazards and risk of falls in the home to keep older people recovering from stroke safer. Information provided by Always Best Care. Always Best Care is a non-medical home care service provider that enables people to remain independent and enjoy their daily lives in the comfort of their own home. Call 330-385-5960 to set up a no-obligation home consultation appointment.





