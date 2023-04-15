Stakeholder: Paper mill worker dies of fungal infection

Contract worker at a paper mill in northern Michigan dies of fungal infection, forcing business to temporarily close for deep cleaning

Escanaba, Michigan — A contract worker at a paper mill in northern Michigan has died of a fungal infection, forcing the business to temporarily close for a thorough cleaning.

The death was announced Friday in a statement by public health officials in Delta and Menominee counties, which said the worker died as a result of a blastomycosis infection.

The person’s name and date of death have not been released.

Escanaba’s Billerud Paper Mill, which employs more than 800 people, said Thursday that authorities have confirmed at least 21 cases of blastomycosis among its workers, with dozens more possible cases. It said it would close for up to three weeks for disinfection after confirming possible cases.

Fungal infections are related to fungi that grow in moist soil and decompose wood and leaves, according to the Delta County Public Health Department. Common symptoms are cough, fever, shortness of breath, joint pain and weight loss.

Kevin Kuznicki, president of Billerud North America, said the plant will undergo a “thorough cleaning of high-traffic areas throughout the plant” as well as other procedures such as vent inspections, filter changes and raw material testing. says there is.

Billerud said in a statement that an industrial outbreak of the fungus “has not been documented anywhere in the United States.”

In early March, the Department of Health first announced a number of unusual pneumonia infections among factory workers. About 76 people have been classified as probable blastomycosis, according to health officials.

Of the 97 total cases, about 12 required hospitalization.

“All 97 cases are either paper mill employees, contractors or visitors,” the health ministry said.

This factory produces paper for magazines, catalogs, books and other products. Billerud is based in Sweden.