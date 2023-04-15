Omicron variants evolve strategies to evade T-cell immunity





Photos are used for illustration purposes only.

Like many other viruses that have developed strategies to evade T cell-mediated clearance by humans, the SARS-CoV-2 virus also has the ability to evade CD8 T cells. CD8 T cells play a major role in reducing viral load and eliminating infection by detecting and killing infected cells. CD8 T cells cannot protect against infection. A study recently published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) discovered that the SARS-CoV-2 virus encodes multiple viral factors that regulate major histocompatibility complex class I (MHC I) expression in host cells. MHC I plays an important role in alerting the immune system to virus-infected cells. MHC I molecules are expressed on the surface of all infected cells. MHC I molecule “When a virus infects a cell, one of the ways the immune system responds is by binding short sequences of viral proteins (antigens) to MHC I molecules, presenting the antigen outside the cell. Killer T Cells look for antigens within MHC I and if they find one that matches the specific one they were programmed to kill, they go ahead and kill it.” One of the tricks is to block MHC I expression and presentation. SARS-CoV-2 is no exception. The SARS-CoV-2 virus has evolved multiple strategies to inhibit MHC I expression, which is not seen in influenza viruses. Suppression of MHC I is specific to infected cells and varies by virus strain. “Our data showed that MHC I suppression is mediated by a number of viral gene products and affects only infected cells. It reflects a specific survival mechanism of SARS-CoV-2,” tweeted Dr. Akiko Iwasaki, an immunologist at Yale University and corresponding author of the paper. “What does this mean? Immune evasion from CD8 T cells allows the virus in infected cells to better survive in the host. The virus has a secure niche for long-term replication. Antiviral or antibody therapy should be employed to eliminate such persistent reservoirs,” she said in another tweet. “excellent ability” The ancestral strain, first discovered in Wuhan, China, and several other mutants that appeared later, already had the ability to escape T-cell-mediated immunity by reducing MHC I expression. , BA.2.12.1, XAF, and BA.4) possessed a ‘superior ability’ to suppress surface MHC I levels of virus-infected cells compared to ancestral strains and other mutants. I was. In addition to being more capable of evading neutralizing antibodies, Omicron subvariants are better able to evade recognition by killer T cells. A team led by Dr. Iwasaki looks for the molecular mechanism of enhanced MHC I inhibition by omicron subvariants and identifies a common mutation in the E protein (T9I) that is common to all omicron subvariants used in the study. Did. “We found that the T9I mutation within the E protein greatly enhances the degree of MHC I downregulation. , highlighting the ubiquitous ability to mediate MHC I evasion, and the superior ability of omicron subspecies in acquiring MHC I evasion,” they wrote. Mice infected with SARS-CoV-2 (MA10) showed a complete abolition of MHC I elevation in infected lung epithelial cells, unlike influenza virus-infected lung epithelial cells. Dr. Iwasaki tweeted. avoidance strategy “We have demonstrated that the ability to reduce MHC I expression remains unchanged throughout the evolution of the pre-omicron concern variant. point of view,” they wrote. First, the virus employs multiple redundant strategies to suppress MHC-I expression. Second, MHC I downregulation not only impairs the recognition of dead infected cells by cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTL), but it can also impair T cell priming. “Third, given that the variants of concern, with the exception of the Omicron subvariant, have not evolved further to downregulate MHC I more potently than the original strain, the SARS-CoV-2 progenitor Strains were already fully equipped to escape T-cell mediated immunization with respect to downregulation of MHC-I expression, with less evolutionary pressure to further optimize evasion strategies,” they wrote. ing. “Our study provided evidence for inhibition of MHC I upregulation in SARS-CoV-2-infected cells in both in vitro and in vivo settings,” they said. “The cellular mechanisms and consequences of enhanced MHC I inhibition by omicron mutants on infection and disease remain to be elucidated,” they write.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/science/omicron-variants-evolve-strategies-to-evade-t-cell-immunity/article66740254.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related