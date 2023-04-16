Health
New study reveals complex connections
Regions of the United States with the greatest declines in opioid prescriptions were found to have the greatest reductions in suicide deaths.
The impact of policies aimed at reducing opioid prescriptions has been controversial, driven by concerns that the sudden decline in these drugs could lead to increased suicide rates among desperate individuals after stopping opioids. A recent study conducted by Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and Columbia University However, Irving Medical Center found that changes in local opioid prescribing rates and local suicide rates generally tended to move in the same direction.
The findings were consistent both for frequency of opioid prescribing, frequency of high-dose and long-term prescribing, and having multiple providers prescribe opioids. Until this study, it was unclear whether specific patterns of opioid prescribing correlated with increased suicide risk.
Between 2009 and 2017, overall opioid prescribing decreased for each indicator, and the total suicide rate increased from 13.80 to 16.36 per 100,000 people. But by assessing regional changes, the researchers estimate that if opioid prescriptions had remained constant rather than decreased, suicide rates nationwide would have risen even faster.
The survey results are published online. American Journal of Psychiatry.
Alternatively, persons with a prescription for opioids and persons with three or more opioid prescribers have been associated with unintentional opioid-related deaths in people aged 10 to 24 and 25 to 44, respectively. was negatively associated with Unintentional overdose deaths involving opioids have been observed among young people.
“The relationship between opioid prescriptions and suicide risk is complex, especially when people are tapering off opioids. are at greater risk of overdose than other drug classes, and opioids are responsible for approximately 40% of overdose suicides in the U.S. At the population level, the national decline in opioid prescriptions over the past few years has led to It appears that the number of people who died in
Analyzes are based on data from the US National IQVIA Longitudinal Prescription Database and National Center for Health Statistics mortality data for 2009-2017. Information is provided for opioid prescribing, high dose prescribing (>120 mg/day equivalent to morphine), and long-term prescribing (>60 consecutive days), and with prescriptions from 3 or more prescribing physicians. For geographic aggregation, the researchers used states and commuter zones as defined by the US Department of Agriculture.
Researchers examined opioid prescribing norms for four age groups: 10-24, 25-44, 45-64, 65+, and men and women. Because opioid prescription length is strongly associated with sustained opioid use, the researchers included a measure of the percentage of opioid prescriptions for long-term opioid prescriptions measured over 60 consecutive days. Because of the association between having multiple opioid prescribers and the risk of opioid overdose, Olfson et al. rice field.
Among individuals in the 45- to 64-year age group, changes in local suicide deaths were positively correlated with changes in local opioid prescribing rates and changes in at least one opioid prescribing rate. Overall, the association with change in suicide mortality was significantly stronger in the West than in the East or Midwest.
“Had opioid prescriptions per capita remained constant from 2009 to 2017, there would have been an estimated 10.5% higher number of opioid-related suicides in 2017,” said Olfsson. For at least 1 opioid prescriber, high-dose prescriber, long-term prescriber, and for 3 or more opioid prescribers, the corresponding estimated increases in opioid-related suicide deaths were 15%, 9%, 9%, and 9%, respectively. and 19%. .
In the United States, the geographic regions with the greatest reductions in people filling opioid prescriptions also tended to have the greatest reductions in suicide deaths. According to the research team, had it not been for the national decline in opioid prescriptions between 2009 and 2017, suicide rates across the United States would have increased by 3%. In four of the five prescribing measures, reductions in local opioid prescriptions were also associated with reductions in opioid-related overdose deaths.
“While current population-level studies cannot demonstrate that opioid prescribing causes deaths from suicide, the results suggest that opioid prescribing policies and practices may be associated with a possible relationship between prescribing opioids and suicide risk. It’s consistent with the view that we should pay attention to relationships,” Orfsson said.
Reference: “Opioid Prescribing and Suicide Risk in the United States,” Mark Olfson, MD, MPH, Timothy Waidmann, Ph.D., Marissa King, Ph.D., Vincent Pancini, BS and Michael Schoenbaum, Ph.D. April 2023. 11 days American Journal of Psychiatry.
DOI: 10.1176/appi.ajp.22020102
This study was funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
