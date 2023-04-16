How Breast Density Affects Breast Cancer Risk: ‘May Hamper Diagnosis’

Two health care workers review a woman’s mammogram. Michael Hanschke (Picture Alliance/Getty)

There is a genetic mutation that predisposes a person breast cancerOther risk factors include a family history of illness, obesity, and unhealthy habits such as smoking. Most people are aware of these risks, but having dense breasts is not noticeable. Research published in journals jam revealed that few women recognized this variable as a risk factor and knew little or nothing about it. Breast density has nothing to do with breast size. It is related to internal configuration. That is, breasts with more fibrous and glandular tissue than fat. For women with very dense breasts, the difference increases the risk of developing tumors by up to four times.

Breast density is invisible to the naked eye. Only a mammogram can reveal that, explains Javier de Santiago, president of the Gynecologic Oncology Division of the Spanish Society of Gynecology. If the former prevails, then we are talking about dense breasts. But this has nothing to do with size. In fact, smaller breasts are generally more dense. ” Younger people are also more likely to have dense breasts. However, breast density is not a fixed characteristic. It can change throughout a woman’s life As a result of various factors such as chronological age, scientists explain. Fifty percent of women have dense breast tissue, according to De Santiago, MD Anderson’s director of obstetrics and gynecology.

according to jam This paper compared risks associated with various risk factors and breast density in a qualitative study of women aged 40 to 76 years and found that 93% of participants had a maximal family history of breast cancer. felt at risk and 65% thought they were overweight or overweight. Obesity posed a greater risk than breast density. “Few of her 61 women interviewed recognized that breast density contributed to their risk of developing breast cancer,” the researchers said. However, just because this variable is not well known among patients does not mean that the scientific community is not aware of it or considered in testing.

One of the reasons for the greater risk is that tumors may be masked by the dense breast tissue on mammography, says Marina Alvarez, spokesperson for the Spanish Medical Radiological Society. The image is black and white. Fat appears black, and both glandular tissue and tumors appear white. “Because they are the same color, malignant nodules can go unnoticed when the breast is dense.” Diagnosis can be difficult. It becomes more difficult to see,” admits the radiologist.

Breast density is also a risk factor in its own right, but the scientific community is not sure why. “Women with denser breasts are said to be twice as likely to get cancer than women with less dense breasts,” epidemiologists say.

Interactions between risk factors

Experts point out that there are different levels of density. actual, jam Studies warn that dense breast tissue is associated with a 1.2- to 4-fold increased risk of breast cancer, depending on the degree of density. Radiologists measure all of this, Alvarez affirms. [A, B, C, D, from the lowest to highest level of density]Also, see if there are any findings that could be nodules or calcifications and describe them. Use a tool to classify the risk of malignancy: Level 1 [means] not malignant [while] For example, level 5 is highly suspicious and level 6 is confirmed malignant. “

In any case, breast density alone cannot be interpreted as a sole risk factor. It should be contextualized by considering other risk variables such as age, family history and genetic predisposition. All are important and add up. “Patients don’t have to worry. Now it’s not a question of reading mammograms. Ideally, we should study what other factors exist to conduct professional follow-up.” is,” he says De Santiago.

According to Castell, Interactions between age and various risk factors Important: “If you have benign proliferative lesions, your risk of developing cancer within 4 years is more than double that of women who don’t. And if you include your family history, your risk increases sevenfold. And if you have dense breasts, your risk is 15 times higher,” he explains. But he cautions that this level of risk also needs to be contextualized. [risk]93% will not get cancer. That is, the probability is low

Castells said having a BRCA gene mutation, which is closely associated with cancer risk, is a very important factor. Similarly, depending on age and family history, having two or more risk factors “may weigh more heavily than any other,” he observes. A history of previous benign lesions is another risk factor, but it varies greatly by lesion type. “Breast density is also a factor, as it can double the risk, but ultimately the absolute risk is not as high,” he argues.

more personalized screening

The role of breast density has initiated a debate on the effectiveness of conventional breast cancer screening in patients with dense breast. In Spain, an early detection test is being carried out for women aged 50 to her 69, and it is recommended that she have one mammogram every six months, but experts say that this group has Acknowledging that perhaps a more specific follow-up would be appropriate. “In very dense breasts, screening should be done with MRI rather than mammography. It will help detect more tumors and less intermediate cancers. [the name given to tumors diagnosed in the period between screening rounds]” says Alvarez. In such cases, MRI is a more reliable method, but it requires the administration of intravenous contrast, which can stress and impact the patient, as well as the risk of false positives. Therefore, it is also more invasive.

Alvarez said the topic is being debated in Europe and there are various proposals on the table. One suggestion is to alternate between mammography and contrast-enhanced MRI scans at each round of screening. Another option for him is to use another technique like tomosynthesis. Instead of taking a kind of picture like a mammogram, it records a number of pictures in millimeter slices. It takes the same amount of time. A recent study concluded that the technique “is particularly beneficial for women with dense breast tissue.”

A radiologist monitors mammogram results. AMELIE-BENOIST / BSIP (Universal Images Group)

However, for now, the protocol has not changed. “In general, women with dense breasts are treated like any other person. It is not only due to breast density, ”explains the radiologist. Indeed, Castells believes we need to change our approach to women with dense breasts and other risk factors and move to “personalized screening.” he said: [of a risk] It should be inspected more intensively. “

Epidemiologists add that individual decisions, specific cases evaluated between doctors and patients, are not the same as population screening, which must be guaranteed for the entire target population. Radiologists must be trained to know how to read it, and responses take time. Now in Spain every two years she calls 5 million women. 30% [of them] high density [breasts]Engaging 1.5 million women in tomosynthesis is no small feat. “

Communication with patients

About 30 states in the United States require healthcare providers to inform patients of their breast density when having a mammogram. Experts we consulted conceded that this is not usually done in Spain. As to whether it is a good idea to pass on that knowledge to patients, Castells said, “The simple answer is… Yes,’ but he adds that this information must be accompanied by other information. “You have to tell them that the risk is high, and at the same time offer solutions, suggestions. [say to] they? “

Montserrat Rue, a researcher at the Faculty of Basic Medicine at the University of Lleida, advocates improved communication with patients. “Women want to know. They appreciate you providing information. It’s a combination of factors,” Rué points out. Her research examines women’s perceptions of screening and its potential risks. The scientist acknowledges a tendency to “overestimate the risk and underestimate the results of diagnostic tests,” including: overdiagnosisfalse positives or false negatives.

Rué advocates shared decisions between physicians and patients, “creating instruments and materials that explain the risks and help people understand the dangers”. , people think we are more at risk of these diseases than we really are. breast cancer 12%.fear that comes from having [people] near us who had [the disease] Contagious. “

