Health
Probiotic supplementation reduces inflammation and oxidative stress caused by chronic sleep deprivation
summary: Probiotics have recently received increasing interest for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. concluded that probiotic supplementation may be a positive strategy to combat oxidative stress and inflammation promoted by sleep deprivation.
Source: Camerino University
Sleep is a fundamental activity that occupies about one-third of human life and is important for physical and mental health.
Chronic sleep restriction (CSR) is usually defined as habitual sleep duration of less than 7 hours but more than 4 hours per night. CSR can lead to a variety of brain disorders, including deficits in attention and learning, and is associated with an increased risk of neuropsychiatric disorders and other conditions.
New findings support that probiotic supplementation reduces the effects of CSR-induced inflammation and oxidative stress.
Epidemiological studies estimate that about 30% of adults and adolescents regularly experience sleep deprivation due to work obligations and lifestyle habits.
There is increasing evidence that CSR is associated with low-grade inflammation, as reflected by increased proinflammatory plasma cytokines and the presence of other markers of inflammation in the brain, such as activation of microglial cells. .
In addition, inadequate sleep can lead to accumulation of intracellular reactive oxygen species (ROS) and/or reactive nitrogen species (RNS), resulting in an imbalance between the body’s oxidative and antioxidant systems. increase.
Excess ROS and RNS can react with carbohydrates, proteins, lipids, and DNA, causing cellular damage and increased risk of disease associated with oxidative stress, and in extreme cases, even death. .
Sleep deprivation also affects energy homeostasis and is associated with perturbed blood levels of peptide hormones such as ghrelin, leptin, and glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1). [13,14]Probiotics have received increasing interest in recent years for their ability to ameliorate inflammation-related ailments.
A number of studies suggest that probiotics can effectively reduce both peripheral and central inflammation through multiple pathways. The underlying mechanisms are associated with rebalancing changes in the gut microbiota, improving intestinal permeability, and regulating immune function by reducing the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines.
In addition, probiotics can regulate microglia maturation and activity and can also prevent neuroinflammatory processes that positively impact a range of diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease, obesity and neurodegenerative conditions.
Furthermore, probiotics and/or bacterial metabolites have been observed to interact with the host by modulating the levels of both endogenous and exogenous ROS, ultimately improving oxidative status.
Long-term supplementation with a multistrain probiotic formulation exerted antioxidant and neuroprotective effects in a transgenic Alzheimer’s disease mouse model by activating the silencing information regulator 2-related enzyme 1 (SIRT1) pathway.
Several studies have provided evidence that sleep deprivation can disrupt the composition of the gut microbiota. and may affect the host, promoting immune response and inflammation.
Therefore, sleep deprivation-related inflammation may depend, at least in part, on altered gut microbiota physiology. There is also evidence that probiotic administration can improve sleep.
Manipulation of the gut microbiota by administration of single or multiple strains of probiotics improves sleep quality by decreasing the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI), a common index that reflects impaired sleep quality. can improve the quality of
Our multidisciplinary, multicenter team tested the hypothesis that regular oral supplementation with multi-strain probiotic preparations could reduce CSR-induced oxidative stress and inflammation.
In this test, a mixture of several probiotic strains (a SLAB51 formulation marketed as Agimixx®) or vehicle was administered to normal sleeping mice and CSR-exposed mice to reduce oxidative damage and damage in the brain and whole body. The degree of inflammation was assessed. Level using biochemical and morphological methods.
About this insomnia research news
author: Doctor Anna Maria Eleuten
Source: Camerino University
contact: Dr. AS Anna Marie Eleuten – University of Camerino
image: The image is in the public domain
Original research: open access.
“Probiotic supplementation reduces inflammation and oxidative stress caused by chronic sleep restriction” Anna Marie Eleuten et al. nutrients
overview
Probiotic supplementation reduces inflammation and oxidative stress caused by chronic sleep restriction
Background: Inadequate sleep is a serious public health problem in modern society. It leads to an increased risk of chronic disease and is frequently associated with cellular oxidative damage and widespread low-grade inflammation. Here, we tested the ability of probiotics to contrast oxidative stress and inflammation caused by sleep deprivation.
Method: A multi-strain probiotic preparation (SLAB51) or water was administered to normal sleeping mice and mice exposed to chronic sleep restriction (CSR) for 7 days. We quantified protein, lipid, and DNA oxidation, as well as levels of gut-brain axis hormones and pro- and anti-inflammatory cytokines in brain and plasma. In addition, we performed an assessment of microglial morphology and density in the mouse cerebral cortex.
result: We found that CSR induces oxidative stress and inflammation and alters gut-brain axis hormones. Oral administration of SLAB51 enhanced the antioxidant capacity of the brain and limited oxidative damage caused by sleep deprivation. Reduced inflammation.
Conclusion: Probiotic supplementation may be a possible strategy to combat the oxidative stress and inflammation promoted by sleep deprivation.

