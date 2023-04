How to enter the ice bath safely

The idea of ​​jumping in an ice bath may not be for everyone, but its popularity is definitely exploding, says Mark Cohen, a doctor and professor of natural medicine. The key to building ice bath tolerance is developing a sense of control. credit: Stocksea Ice baths have long been revered as a means of recovery for elite athletes, but Cohen says that Dutch extreme athlete “Iceman” Wim Hof ​​has captured the public’s attention through the Wim Hof ​​Method, which has cryotherapy at its core. I acknowledge that I have collected Cohen explains why this practice is full of benefits. First, he calls it a form of “forced mindfulness.” When immersed in ice water, the body “demands attention” from the brain, he says. “And when your body and mind are on the same page, it’s actually meditation.” Good news for your body. Being in an ice bath constricts blood vessels, “pushing all the blood from the surface of the body to the core,” says Cohen. That means increased flow to vital organs such as the heart, liver, and kidneys. Heating before cooling is even more cost-effective. Cohen says that heat relaxes and dilates blood vessels, while cold constricts them. As such, taking a “contrast bath” (such as a hot bath before an ice bath) provides even greater “vasomotion” than using either therapy alone.

Cohen lists some important things to keep in mind when considering an ice bath. It is important to stay well hydrated, as is rest afterwards, and do not take drugs or drink alcohol beforehand. , take it slowly. Cohen, on the other hand, recommends keeping your limbs out of the ice bath for the first few times. Fingers and toes have tiny blood vessels that can constrict and cause pain. He adds that most beginners can handle up to two minutes in an ice bath. Loading The key to such tolerance, says Cohen, is in developing a sense of control, explaining that the experience should feel “pleasant and uncomfortable.” Therefore, the limit should never be exceeded. Controlling your breathing is essential to overcoming feelings of panic. Slowing your breathing activates your parasympathetic nervous system, which helps you calm down in the midst of your fight-or-flight response, explains Cohen. You’ll be able to relax from those unsettling shots of terror that sometimes strike you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/lifestyle/health-and-wellness/ice-baths-are-exploding-in-popularity-here-s-how-to-take-one-safely-20230329-p5cwe4.html

