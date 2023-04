Study finds DNA signatures of ancient viruses may help fight cancer | Cancer Research

Remnants of ancient viruses that have been in our DNA for thousands, even millions of years, may help fight cancer, a study has found. Studying lung cancer, the leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide, scientists at the Francis Crick Institute understand why some patients respond better to immunotherapy than others. rice field. Through their research Published in Nature this week, they found that dormant remnants of old cells can be activated by cancer cells. They found that this could inadvertently help the immune system target and attack tumors. Scientists say the “entrancing” discovery could help more people survive lung cancer by enhancing or even preventing cancer treatment. Julian Downward, Associate Research Director and Director of the Cancer Gene Biology Laboratory at the Institute, said: By observing immune cell activity in lung cancer mice and human lung cancer tumor samples, the researchers found that antibody-producing white blood cells called B cells contribute to the immune response against lung cancer by producing tumor-binding antibodies. I discovered that When they looked at the targets of this response, they found that antibodies form about 5% of the human genome and were inherited from our historical infections, ancient viruses known as endogenous retroviruses (ERVs). found to recognize proteins expressed by viral DNA. ancestor. In most healthy tissues, these viral genes are silenced, but can be awakened in cancer. “We now know that B-cell proliferative regions can help predict a positive response to checkpoint inhibition,” said Downward. “More research will allow him to boost B-cell activity in a targeted manner to patients who are less likely to respond.” George Cassiotis, head of the Institute’s Retroviral Immunology Laboratory, said: Treating illness today. “Further research could lead to the development of cancer therapeutic vaccines composed of activated ERV genes that would stimulate the production of antibodies at the cancer site in patients and hopefully improve the outcome of immunotherapy treatment. can.” This study was part of the TracerX research funded by. cancer Research UK, which is tracking lung cancer, showed earlier this week the “almost infinite” evolutionary power of cancer. The charity’s Dr. Claire Bromley said more research was needed to develop a cancer vaccine, but said, “Nevertheless, this research is a promising step forward for the day this revolutionary approach to cancer treatment becomes a reality.” It adds to the growing number of studies that we are seeing.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/science/2023/apr/15/dna-traces-of-ancient-viruses-may-help-fight-cancer-study-finds The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related