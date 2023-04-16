Health
Uncovering the relationship between the microbiome and aging
A recent study published in PLOSbiology The journal discussed recent advances in understanding how the microbiome influences aging and related diseases.
study: Train your microbiome to help us live longer and thrive. Image Credit: fizkes/Shutterstock.com
Background
Age is a major risk factor for some diseases in high-income countries. Microorganisms colonize various parts of the human body, but the greatest colonization occurs along the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. Previous studies have highlighted the important role of the gut microbiota in health and disease.
The impact of the microbiome on the aging process and the potential for manipulating the microbiome to promote healthy aging remain unknown.
In this study, the authors discussed emerging evidence on the influence/role of the microbiome in aging and age-related diseases.
aging and the microbiome
People over the age of 100 have a higher diversity and concentration of bacteria than younger people. Clostridium, Parabacteroides, and Aristipes.
In line with this, many microbial metabolites are elevated in centenarians. Vulnerability is associated with individual differences in gut microbiota. Older frail adults have less gut microbial diversity than nonfrail adults.
However, the causality of microbiota in vulnerability has not yet been established. Aging is accompanied by impairment of the immune system, leading to the proliferation of microorganisms that were previously suppressed by the immune system.
Effect of microbiome on host lifespan
Studies in germ-free (GF) animal models support a causal role for the microbiome in determining host lifespan. Studies in model systems suggest that exposure to the microbiome during childhood is beneficial in extending lifespan.
Evidence suggests bacterial colonization during embryonic development. Drosophila melanogaster Extend life.
Nevertheless, this is not the case in GF mice, rats, or caenorhabditis elegance They live longer than conventionally-raised control animals. Therefore, the detrimental effects of microbiota in later life may outweigh the potential benefits of colonization in early childhood.
The microbiome can shorten the lifespan of older animals. for example, Escherichia Escherichia coli accumulation in GI caenorhabditis elegance It can lead to age-related death.
According to a study, middle-aged (9.5 weeks) medaka treated with antibiotics lived longer than untreated medaka. Interestingly, inoculation of the microbiota from 6-week-old medaka fish extended lifespan in the middle-aged group.
In addition, studies on mouse models of progeria show the potential to extend lifespan through microbiome-based interventions.
Role of the Microbiome in Age-Related Diseases
The prevalence of cancer increases with age, from less than 25 per 100,000 in individuals under the age of 20 to over 1,000 per 100,000 in those over the age of 60. This trend is also observed in prostate, colorectal, or breast cancer.
By comparing malignant tumors of colorectal cancer with adjacent non-malignant mucosa, Fusobacterium nuclear nucleus greatly enhanced.
Studies in mice have provided evidence for a causal role for this bacterium in colon cancer, activating pathways that promote oncogenic and pro-inflammatory gene expression and myeloid cell invasion.
Additionally, fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) from melanoma Patients who responded to immunotherapy in others led to reductions in tumor size. The microbiome may also metabolize anticancer drugs into downstream metabolites with increased/decreased activity.
Studies highlight several pathways by which the microbiome may influence type 2 diabetes or obesity phenotypes. The microbiome contributes to caloric intake by aiding the digestion of otherwise inaccessible dietary constituents.
We can also influence host energy expenditure by altering host enzymatic activity and gene expression. Most cases of Parkinson’s disease (>95%) occurred in adults older than her 50 years, providing emerging evidence that the gastrointestinal tract is involved in the disease.
Studies in mice have revealed mechanisms by which the gut microbiota and the brain communicate to influence the pathogenesis of Parkinson’s disease. Changes in the microbiota have been observed in a mouse model of Parkinson’s disease with α-synuclein overexpression (the ASO model).
Colonization of GF ASO mice with infected mouse/human gut microbiota exacerbated motor dysfunction and brain pathology.
sex, aging and the microbiome
Aging differs between men and women, with differences in lifespan, age-related diseases, and frailty. Most age-related diseases exhibit sexual dimorphism. Cancer incidence/survival is higher in women, and the incidence of some non-reproductive cancers is highly gender-biased.
In addition, women are at greater risk of obesity than men, and the risk of type 2 diabetes is similar for men and women.
Men are at higher risk of Parkinson’s disease, but women experience a more serious illness. Recent studies have shown that gender and the microbiome are linked in humans. Preliminary results indicate that sex hormones are mediators of this association.
Sex hormone levels are altered in GF mice compared to conventionally housed mice. Moreover, circulating levels of sex hormones are related to the composition and diversity of the gut microbiota.
in conclusion
The authors summarized the existing evidence for the role of the microbiome in aging and related diseases.
Future research on aging or age-related diseases should focus on the role of the microbiome using GF models, microbiome profiling and controls for relevant variables.
Furthermore, it is important to explain how gender alters the microbiome and downstream outcomes of age-related diseases. Overall, this emerging interdisciplinary research domain can address general questions about lifelong host–microbiome interactions.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230415/Uncovering-the-connection-between-the-microbiome-and-aging.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Google’s CEO warns against rushing to deploy AI without oversight
- China maintains its supposed neutrality in the Russian-Ukrainian war: report
- PM Modi to lay stone for outer ring road in Thiruvananthapuram on April 25 – The New Indian Express
- The British want us to take control! Boris and co hit back at criticism of the Rwandan plan | Politics | News
- US warship sails through Taiwan Strait after Chinese war games | Military News
- Celebrate World Table Tennis Day on April 23!
- Google CEO Sundar Pichai warns society to prepare for the impact of AI acceleration
- USA leads Canada in Women’s Hockey World Cup Final by hat-trick Hilary Knight
- Revisionism of the COVID-19 lockdown | CMAJ
- » Schenectady District Launches School Climate and Safety Survey
- HDR+ Burst Photo Dataset Google Research
- Fighting in Sudan: Clashes continue for third day, with nearly 100 dead