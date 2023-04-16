Study Identifying Hereditary Prostate Cancer Risk in Black Men





Comments on this story comment Black men face a tougher situation than white men when it comes to prostate cancer.they more probably get sick and die. It also increases the time between diagnosis and treatment. What is behind the disparity?Recent study One answer can be found by targeting tens of thousands of men of African descent. It is an increased genetic risk, including some risk factors found only in African men. The study, published in the journal European Urology, is the largest to look at genetic risk factors in African men. It represents an effort to correct longstanding stigma in prostate cancer research. Christopher Haiman, professor of population and public health sciences at the University of Southern California, said, “Most of the studies to date have been conducted in populations of European ancestry, which has greatly biased our understanding of genetic risk for disease.” A senior author of the study said: news release. The researchers looked at 10 studies containing genetic data from more than 80,000 African men and compared data from 19,378 men with prostate cancer and 61,620 healthy men. When the researchers analyzed the combined data, they found nine new genetic variants in him that were associated with an increased risk of prostate cancer in African men. Seven of the newly discovered subspecies are found predominantly or exclusively in males of African descent. One variant in the 8q24 region of the human genome, previously known to be important in determining prostate cancer risk, appears only in men of African descent. Among all variants studied, it had the strongest association with advanced prostate cancer. Researchers used the data to devise a scoring system to help identify men at particular risk, and whether that score puts them at risk of developing advanced or non-advanced prostate cancer. It was found that it is possible to distinguish between Ultimately, scientists hope to develop a genetic screening test to help men determine their prostate cancer risk and learn more about what drives specific susceptibility to prostate cancer in African men. increase. Certain antigens found in the blood indicate prostate cancer, and a digital rectal exam may indicate an abnormal prostate, but no standard test exists to screen for the disease. according to to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Other health and wellness stories Show 3 more stories

