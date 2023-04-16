Animal Memories by Claire Fuller – Apocalypse Again | Fiction





INovelist Claire Fuller made her debut in 2015 Our countless days, the story of a girl who is kidnapped by her survivalist father and grows up in the wilderness. After the nuclear war, she came to believe that they were the only survivors.She continues to create worlds surrounded by other such powers in books such as: bitter orange Costa Novel Award Winner undecided landoften taking advantage of the same rural backwoods to heighten the sense of isolation and the accompanying slow-burn danger. her latest work, animal memoryis set primarily in London, but takes her interest in characters cut off from the rest of society to another level. An apocalypse that turns out not to have happened is indeed happening, but its trigger is not a bomb, but a deadly pandemic. The main character, Nephi, is a 27-year-old marine biologist who participates in a paid trial of a vaccine against the so-called edema virus. She’s in critical condition, but her vaccine seems to be working. But it’s too late. When she arrived at her clinic, reports of fast-acting mutations affecting her memory and brain had already circulated. The streets are eerily quiet, with no internet, no phone service, no TV reception. Most of the other volunteers have not been vaccinated as the situation has collapsed so quickly. A loosely drawn quartet of young Londoners chooses to stay in the clinic anyway, and as the novel’s fast-paced beginning settles into the calmer day-to-day stretches that make up the bulk of the story, Neffy reveals their dissatisfaction. Engaged in stable dynamics. Despite some promising themes and motifs, this is an uneven novel. They are shocked and clinging to the relics of the world they knew. . She senses that others have plans she wasn’t involved in, and will discover even more secrets. Meticulous attention to the world around her has always been a magnet for Fuller’s work. It keeps turning pages, allowing Fuller to ponder the choices we make to survive, but like her survivor, scrolling through old photos on her non-functioning smartphone, she’d rather be in the past. turned to and told her to wonder why she needed Nefie… the legal costs are terrible and she’s dropping hints of something illegal in her relationship with the lover who tried to talk her out. There’s also the more surreal question of why she’s writing to an octopus she once cared for at an aquarium. The character is one of two somewhat gimmicky devices that Fleur uses to uncover the chaos Neffy brought into her young life. One of Nephy’s new clinic companions brought it casually. Close attention to the world around her has always been a magnet for Fuller’s work. A literary novice, she originally trained as a sculptor, and the settings she creates generally have a strong physical presence. But when Nephi “revisits,” her father’s hotel in Greece rises like a mirage off the page, shimmering with longing and regret. Yet never mind the pressing problems of food and fresh water in light of the horrifying devastation that fills the city. The timing of the book’s publication suggests that it was written, at least in part, during the COVID-19 lockdown. That’s when we were all savoring the tense, sealed scenarios that Fuller’s fiction usually explores with such captivating sharpness. Could that be why it seems to be struggling with forward momentum? When the plot finally moves forward, it’s a confusing tilt that skims too much, leaving readers hoping he can borrow Neffy’s Revisitor to fill in the gaps. animal memory By Claire Fuller, published by Fig Tree (£16.99).to support Guardian and Observer Order your copy at Guardian Bookshop.com.Shipping charges may apply

