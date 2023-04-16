How Does Intermittent Fasting Affect Athletic Performance? No Easy Answers

Intermittent fasting is becoming increasingly popular and is now gaining traction among athletes.

Practice consists of going without food for periods of varying lengths. Outside of these periods, you can eat any type of food in any amount you like. reduced calorie intake on non-fast days) and timed meals (for example, fasting from 6:00 pm to 10:00 am).

How does intermittent fasting affect athletic performance, and what are the associated benefits, practical considerations, and risks?

I am a nutritionist with a PhD in Nutrition from Université Laval and currently a Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of Quebec Chicoutimi (UQAC). This article was co-authored with Genevieve Masson, a sports nutritionist who advises high-performance athletes at the Canadian Sports Institute Pacific and teaches at Langara College in Vancouver.





Various Effects on Athletic Performance

During physical activity, the body primarily uses carbohydrate stores called glycogen as a source of energy. During fasting, glycogen stores are rapidly depleted. Therefore, the body uses more lipids (fat) to meet its energy needs.



The practice of intermittent fasting is associated with Reducing Fat Mass and Maintaining Lean Mass in AthletesHowever, these changes do not necessarily improve athletic performance, as some studies have shown conflicting results.

Several studies have reported that aerobic capacity is measured by VO. 2 Maximum test, no change after intermittent fasting elite cyclist and runnerwell-trained as well long distance and medium range runner.of trained runnerrunning time (10 km), perceived exertion level, or heart rate were not affected.

trained cyclist People reported increased fatigue and muscle soreness during Ramadan, but this may be due to dehydration, as fluids are also restricted during this time of year when nothing can be consumed from sunrise to sunset.

power sports

In fasting situations, low glycogen (carbohydrate) stores may limit performance of repeated strenuous efforts. repeated sprints After 3 days of fasting 14 hours a day.

Active students reported subsequent declines in power and anaerobic capacity 10 days of intermittent fasting The study reported increased power as assessed by the Wingate (aero bike) test in the same group 4 weeks later.

strength training

male and woman Those who followed a strength training program had similar increases in muscle mass and strength when they practiced intermittent fasting compared to a control diet.There was no significant difference in strength. active men People who did or did not do intermittent fasting. However, one study reported improvements in strength and muscle endurance. active youth After 8 weeks of strength training combined with intermittent fasting.

As you can see, results vary greatly from study to study and are influenced by several factors, including the type and duration of fasting, level of athlete, and type of sport practiced. Not done. again, Lack of control group This means that most studies cannot isolate the effects of intermittent fasting.

Therefore, no conclusions can be drawn at this time about the effect of intermittent fasting on athletic performance.



Meals before and after training

Athletes wishing to use intermittent fasting should consider several practical issues before beginning. Is their training schedule compatible with this dietary approach? Is the period allowed to allow me to eat enough food to recover before and after exercise?

And what matters is the quality of the food that athletes must consume. enough protein How to restore and maintain lean body mass and limit its negative impact on performance?

Ask about the effects of fasting and why

Intermittent fasting can cause energy deficits that are difficult for athletes in need of energy to overcome. ) may apply. These athletes Relative energy deficit in sport (RED-S)a syndrome that affects hormone secretion, immunity, sleep, and protein synthesis, among others.



It is also important to question the motivations for adopting a diet as strict as intermittent fasting. Others are motivated by weight management goals and the desire to achieve the “ideal” body according to sociocultural norms.

a Recent research A significant association was shown between intermittent fasting and eating disorder behaviors (overeating, compulsive exercise, vomiting, laxative use) during the past 12 months. While this study does not determine whether fasting causes eating disorders or whether eating disorders lead to fasting, it does highlight the risks associated with this practice.



Finally, the potential impact of intermittent fasting on social interactions should also be considered. Fasting schedules can limit participation in social activities that involve food. Adversely affects eating behaviors of other family members, especially children and teenagers who see their parents withholding or skipping meals. What are the risks?

Is this a good idea or a bad idea?

With such conflicting scientific data, it is not possible at this time to draw any conclusions about the effects of intermittent fasting on sports performance.

Further research is needed to recommend this practice, especially for experienced athletes. Additionally, potential adverse effects on other aspects of health, such as eating habits and social interactions, cannot be ignored.