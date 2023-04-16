Melanoma mRNA vaccine reduces relapses after treatment, study shows

In 2019, Gary Kebrish was shocked when he received a diagnosis from a surgeon. The flat, dark brown mole that had been on his back for as long as he could remember had already turned into advanced melanoma, putting him in mortal danger.

“I felt numb,” the Brooklyn teacher, now 61, said in an interview.

Luckily, Kebrish was able to sign on to a small clinical trial testing a preventive vaccine that could prevent the disease from recurring.

This test Personalized vaccine using mRNA technology Mutations were used to target cancer-specific mutations in patients, but not to healthy cells in the body. All participants in the trial will receive the immunotherapy drug Keytruda (pembrolizumab), the standard of care for patients with high-risk melanoma like Keblish. Two-thirds of her participants also receive the vaccine.

Keblish was one of those who received the vaccine. The vaccine teaches the body’s immune system to recognize cancer cells as different from normal cells, allowing it to work with immunotherapy drugs to attack cancer cells.

Two years later, Kebrish’s cancer has not returned.

Personalized cancer vaccines show benefits

On Sunday, results from a phase II trial showing that a combination of a vaccine and immunotherapy cut the risk of recurrence by nearly half were presented at the American Association for Cancer Research’s annual meeting.

This is the first randomized controlled trial to show the benefits of this type of cancer vaccine, said senior investigator Dr. Jeffrey Weber, associate director of NYU Langone’s Perlmutter Cancer Center and professor of medicine at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine. Stated.

To test the efficacy of the vaccine, an international team of researchers recruited 157 melanoma patients whose tumors had been surgically removed and who were at high risk of experiencing cancer recurrence. Fifty patients received immunotherapy drugs only and 107 patients also received personalized vaccination.

One way cancers evade the immune system is by tricking the body into thinking the threat is over. At that point, a natural braking system kicks in that prevents the immune system from staying on all the time. Attach the brake cable to the car so that the car can move forward.

When the system’s braking system is partially disabled, “the immune system works very well,” Weber said, adding that the downside of “cutting the brake cable” is that the immune system remains activated. , that some people end up inflamed. Similar to autoimmune disease.

Another way cancer is kept from being destroyed is through mutation. As such, the immune system soldiers cease to perceive cancer as a threat.

Gary Kebrish. Courtesy Paul Kebrish

That’s where personalized mRNA vaccines come in. After a patient’s tumor is removed, doctors identify proteins specific to the patient’s tumor and not other cells in the body. As many as 34 proteins from patient tumors were targeted by the vaccine.

In this trial, 40% of patients who received immunotherapy alone had cancer recurrence during two years of follow-up. In contrast, 22.4% of patients who received the drug plus vaccine relapsed, a difference of 44% between the two groups.

Antoni Ribas, M.D., professor of medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles and director of the Tumor Immunology Program at UCLA’s Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, said the new findings were significant.

This is the first time that a cancer vaccine has been shown to provide this level of benefit, reducing the risk of recurrence by nearly 50%,” said Ribas. “This shows that these vaccines really work and can turn on the patient’s own immune response against cancer.”

The results of the trial are “very interesting,” said Thomas Marron, Ph.D., director of the Early Stage Studies Unit at the Tissue Cancer Institute and an associate professor at the Icahn School of Medicine in Mount Sinai, New York.

“Once the tumor is removed, we know that the tumor can come back because tiny microscopic bits move to other parts of the body and set up shop there,” Mallon said. Relapses often appear rapidly between six months and two years, he said.

The beauty of the vaccine in this study is that it targets up to 34 mutations, Maron said. “It’s like he shoots 34 shots at the goal. You’re teaching your immune system to recognize 34 different things that are unique to that cancer.”

The researchers expect similar results from a Phase 3 trial, which is expected to begin this summer. With follow-up and monitoring, it could take at least two years for the data to be registered with the Food and Drug Administration and up to three years for the vaccine combination to be approved for use in patients, he said. said Mr.

Nonetheless, this is an exciting advance in the field of cancer vaccines, especially for thwarting melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, experts said.

“This study is important because it is the first randomized study of a cancer vaccine with clinically meaningful endpoints,” said Dr. Margaret Callahan, director of research at the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Immunotherapy Program. Findings.

“This is an exciting advance in the notoriously difficult field of cancer vaccines,” Callahan said.