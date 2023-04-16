Combination of vaccine and immunotherapy prolongs RFS in high-risk melanoma



Important points:

Adding a personalized mRNA-based cancer vaccine to pembrolizumab improved RFS in resected high-risk melanoma patients.

This regimen yielded benefits regardless of tumor mutational burden.

The addition of an mRNA-based cancer vaccine to pembrolizumab prolonged RFS in resected high-risk melanoma patients, according to findings presented at the American Cancer Research Annual Meeting.

Results from the randomized Phase 2B KEYNOTE-942 trial demonstrated sustained benefit from the combination regardless of patient tumor mutational burden status.



“This randomized trial included high-risk patients undergoing surgery to remove melanoma. [for] the disease recurs Jeffrey S. Weber, MD, PhD, Laura and Isaac Perlmutter, associate director of the NYU Langone Perlmutter Cancer Center and professors of oncology at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, told Healio. Cells were analyzed for molecules specific to , allowing the creation of ‘personalized’ vaccines tailored to each patient. “

The results of this study suggest that the addition of an mRNA neoantigen vaccine may augment the benefits of PD-1 blockade without increasing significant high-grade toxicity, suggesting that this new therapeutic strategy may be of clinical benefit. It is “very important” because it provides hope that it can bring about added Weber.

Background and method

Previous studies have shown that the use of T cells to target mutation-derived neoantigens can promote anti-tumor immune responses.

mRNA-4157/V940 (Moderna Inc.) — new mRNA-based Personalized cancer vaccine — Encodes up to 34 patient-specific tumor neoantigens.

Jeffrey S. Weber

“Vaccine strategies for the past 25 years have attempted to induce an immune response against tumor-associated antigens that are not completely tumor-specific,” Weber said in a press release. “More recent cancer vaccine approaches focus on targeting neoantigens derived from individual tumor mutations that are unique to cancer cells.”

Weber and colleagues found that mRNA-4157 Anti-PD-1 antibody pembrolizumab (Keytruda, Merck) In the adjuvant setting, there appears to be a synergistic effect that can prolong RFS in patients with resected stage IIIB, IIIC, IIID, or IV melanoma.

The open-label KEYNOTE-942 trial included 157 patients with completely resected high-risk cutaneous melanoma.

The researchers randomly assigned 107 patients to mRNA-4157 — 1 mg intramuscularly every 3 weeks for 9 doses — pembrolizumab 200 mg IV every 3 weeks for up to 18 cycles. The remaining 50 received pembrolizumab monotherapy, the standard adjuvant therapy in this population.

RFS in the intention-to-treat population served as the primary endpoint. Safety served as a secondary endpoint.

Investigators performed a primary analysis of RFS after all patients had completed at least 12 months of study and reported at least 40 RFS events.

result

Median follow-up was 101 weeks in the combination arm and 105 weeks in the pembrolizumab monotherapy arm. At that time, 24 (22.4%) patients in the combination arm and 20 (40%) patients in the pembrolizumab monotherapy arm relapsed or died.

Results showed a statistically significant improvement in RFS with the protocol-defined combination (HR = 0.56; 95% CI, 0.3-1), stratified log-rank test one-tailed P. A value of .0266.

Investigators reported an 18-month RFS rate of 78.6% with the combination and 62.2% with pembrolizumab alone.

Most treatment-related adverse events were Grade 1 or Grade 2, with similar proportions of patients in the combination and pembrolizumab monotherapy groups experiencing Grade ≥3 adverse events (25% vs. 18%) . The most common grade 3 adverse event associated with mRNA-4157 was fatigue. The researchers have not reported any grade 4 or grade 5 events related to mRNA-4157.

According to the researchers, adding mRNA-4157 to pembrolizumab did not increase immune-mediated adverse events.

The researchers assessed baseline biopsies of KEYNOTE-942 participants to determine how tumor mutational burden was associated with RFS. They used 10 mutations per megabase as the threshold for high tumor mutational burden.

Results showed that the combination of vaccine and pembrolizumab resulted in comparably reduced risk of recurrence or death in patients with high and low tumor mutational burden (35% vs. 41%).

The researchers acknowledge study limitations, including relatively short follow-up. Weber added that the small number of patients and moderate mean statistical power should be interpreted with caution.

next step

A randomized phase III trial evaluating the regimen in patients with melanoma will be conducted, Weber said.

Planned studies will also explore the relationship between this treatment strategy and tumor mutational burden, and whether specific biomarkers such as PD-L1 expression and gene expression profiles are associated with improved outcomes. is.

“These results are the first to demonstrate an improvement in RFS over adjuvant standard-of-care PD-1 blockade in resected high-risk melanoma, with the potential benefit of a personalized neoantigen approach.” provide the first randomized evidence that [patients with cancer]’” writes Weber and colleagues.

