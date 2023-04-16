Booster dose of index virus-based vaccine still effective against all COVID-19 variants: WHO





The World Health Organization said booster doses of the Index virus-based vaccine provide protection against all SARS-CoV-2 variants, including modern Omicron progeny lineages. | | Photo credit: Ramakrishna G.

The World Health Organization’s Technical Advisory Group on COVID-19 Vaccine Compositions (TAG-CO-VAC) said: Booster dose of index virus-based vaccine It continues to provide high levels of protection against severe illness and death caused by all SARS-CoV-2 variants, including modern Omicron descendant strains. A recent statement India sees surge in new cases of COVID-19 And there have been more than 10,000 new infections every day over the past week, hitting a six-month high. The WHO said multiple vaccine manufacturers have developed COVID-19 vaccines with the latest antigen composition. This includes Index Virus (Index Virus + BA.1 or BA.4/5), which is licensed for emergency use by regulatory agencies, as well as several bivalent mRNA-based vaccines, including previous Omicron progeny strains. It is included. India is now ramping up vaccine production. Strain XBB.1.16, a subvariant of Omicron. The Serum Institute of India (SII) has resumed production of its COVID-19 vaccine, its chief executive Adar Poonawalla said recently. He said he would wait for demand to rise before reopening. It was his second most dosed vaccine in the country, and the company halted production of covacine in early 2022 due to lack of demand. Also read | Data | Data Explains India’s Poor COVID-19 Booster Coverage Meanwhile, at a recent meeting, WHO reviewed evidence on the performance of modern COVID-19 vaccines incorporating Omicron progeny strains as booster doses, and also considered a timeline for recommendations on COVID-19 vaccine composition for 2023. bottom. Based on a review of data, TAG-CO-VAC believes that booster doses of index virus-based vaccines are effective against severe illness and death caused by all SARS-CoV-2 variants, including modern Omicron progeny strains. It concluded that it would continue to grant a high level of protection. . “Protection from severe disease and symptomatic infections caused by index virus-based vaccines and bivalent mRNA vaccines containing BA.1 or BA.4/5 diminishes over time. “However, protection from severe disease is maintained longer than protection from symptomatic infection. A booster dose of may slightly increase vaccine efficacy against symptomatic disease, TAG-CO-VAC said in its statement. Both bivalent mRNA vaccines, including BA.1 and BA.4/5, elicit a greater magnitude and broader spectrum of cross-reactive immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 variants when used as booster doses. Added. Index virus-based vaccine.

