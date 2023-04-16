I am fighting cancer long term





From the time I was first diagnosed with bone cancer to the worst of it when I had less than a 10% survival rate, and even after I regained my health, the battle with cancer has been an ongoing one. It was an urgent marathon. The urgency is clear. I just know the symptoms, the stats, the risk of spreading the infection, the scary conversations with the medical team, and that cancer has no rest. I have done my best to keep my feet on the ground by focusing more on process than results and sticking to the ultimate destination: long-term, sustainable wellness. It’s a disciplined, once-a-day approach. My to-do list is jam-packed with all kinds of healing plans and protocols. The hard part is when there are no clear signs that what you’re doing is actually paying off.A year of intense chemotherapy and multiple surgeries didn’t stop the cancer. For example, I stopped sticking with conventional treatments and opted for a more natural, alternative approach to healing. Every day I pushed forward following my intuition, relying only on the knowledge I had acquired through research. I was essentially running in blind faith. I remember a conversation I once had with an ultramarathoner. I was curious how she maintained herself when her destination seemed endless: “What is it that you tell yourself, step by step?” asked. She explained that she kept repeating “You’re doing well…you got this…” over and over in a loop. She used to talk to herself, but I found similar results by breaking down each day and doing as much as I could. “Okay, I did it. What else can I do to give myself the best chance possible?” Focus your attention on more productive things. The reality of cancer is that there are no guarantees and every situation is different.In my opinion the best approach is to accept this and save your energy for things you can control.Cancer If you have any questions about the disease fighters, send me a note steve@othercword.com And I am happy to help the community as other cancer patients have done for me. At the same time, and here comes the marathon aspect, I learned the importance of managing my stamina. I eventually found out that the added stress of being obsessed with healing could actually offset the benefits. Part of my approach today is to check in with myself and see when it’s time to relax. is guaranteed. There is always an urgency when you are diagnosed with the C word, but this way I can continue to do everything I can to get my health back. For cancer updates, research and education news, don’t forget SUBSCRIBE TO THE CURE® NEWSLETTER HERE.

