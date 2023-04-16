7 Unhealthy Eating Habits That Raise Bad Cholesterol





sedentary life There are many pitfalls that, combined with a bad diet, can wreak havoc on your health. Seemingly harmlessly indulging in a salty or sweet treat every time a craving strikes, even in small doses? bad cholesterol llevel. Emerging evidence shows how sitting all day without exercise and eating fatty foods increases the risk of heart disease, diabetes, fatty liver and many other deadly lifestyle diseases. In today’s rapidly changing lifestyles, packaged foods that can be easily prepared have become the norm. Unhealthy and mindless eating in between meals also contributes to elevated cholesterol levels. High Cholesterol: 8 Seasonal Vegetables to Lower Bad Cholesterol Levels Emerging evidence shows how sitting all day without exercise and eating fatty foods increases the risk of heart disease, diabetes, fatty liver and many other deadly lifestyle diseases. (free pick) Not all cholesterol is bad, in fact, it is important for our bodies to function well. Along with eliminating density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, it is important for lowering the risk of heart disease and stroke. It may increase your risk of health problems such as Therefore, eating too many fatty foods can lead to many lifestyle-related diseases, so be careful. Avantii Deshpaande, clinical nutritionist, shares a list of 7 bad eating habits that can increase LDL cholesterol. 1. Consumption of bakery products Bakery products include biscuits, cakes, pastries, puffs and cream rolls. These foods are prepared with vegetable fats high in trans fats, namely banaspati or margarine, which increase bad cholesterol. 2. Eat processed meat All frozen meats such as sausages, salami, hamburger patties and bacon are preserved by smoking or curing, curing or the addition of chemical preservatives. Not only are they high in bad cholesterol, they are also carcinogenic. 3. Eat fast food as a snack Both Indian fast food such as pub bhaji, samosas and bhachua and Western fast food such as pizza and hamburgers are high in LDL cholesterol. The use of ingredients high in saturated fat and manufacturing processes that use outdated ingredients, reheating oils for frying, high-fat, high-carbohydrate ingredients, and low-fiber items contribute not only to cholesterol, but also to obesity. , diabetes, and PCOS. 4. Consume less fruits and vegetables in your diet Fruits and vegetables are rich in fiber, which helps reduce LDL cholesterol and increase HDL cholesterol. In addition to this, fruits and vegetables are rich in phytonutrients with antioxidant properties that help remove toxins from the body and cleanse vital organs such as the liver, intestines and kidneys. and 5 servings of vegetables. 5. Eat foods low in soluble fiber Soluble fiber absorbs water from the intestines, softens the stool, binds with cholesterol, and is excreted from the body. Oats, peas, apples, guava, carrots and citrus fruits are rich in soluble fiber.Incorporate these into your diet 6. Indulge in processed foods Foods that are available in packets and have a long shelf life mean that they have been processed to improve shelf life. It is known to increase bad cholesterol if it is not, or does not follow certifications such as HACCP.Be careful choosing processed foods and try to minimize them as much as possible 7. Eating sugary foods and desserts Staple foods such as packed fruit juices, products containing high fructose corn syrup, white bread, and even desserts can be high in sugar instead of fat. increase. Follow more stories at Facebook & twitter

