Sleep disturbance in COVID-19 patients linked to shortness of breath, major UK study finds

A major UK study has found that disrupted sleep patterns in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are a likely cause of shortness of breath.

A study of patients at 38 centers across the UK, led by the Universities of Manchester and Leicester, was presented at the European Conference on Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (Copenhagen, 15-18 April), Lancet Respiratory Medicine.

study: Effects of sleep disturbances on post-hospital dyspnea and pulmonary dysfunction with COVID-19 in the UK: a prospective multicenter cohort studyImage Credit/Ground Photography/Shutterstock

The team found that 62% of participants hospitalized with COVID-19 had sleep disturbances that were likely to persist for at least 12 months, suggesting an association between shortness of breath and sleep disturbances, two post-COVID-19 symptoms. For the first time, I emphasized gender. Sleeping disorder.

On average, participants hospitalized with COVID-19 slept more than an hour longer than those hospitalized for any reason, but their sleep patterns were not regular (Sleep Regularity Scale 19% decrease in

The researchers also found that participants with sleep disorders were more likely to experience anxiety and muscle weakness, common post-COVID-19 symptoms.

Statistical analysis indicates that sleep disturbances likely directly cause breathlessness, but that decreased muscle function and increased anxiety, which are recognized causes of breathlessness, may partially mediate the association between sleep disturbances and breathlessness. Something has been confirmed.

The study authors speculate that targeting sleep disturbances by reducing anxiety and improving muscle strength in these patients could reduce shortness of breath, but further investigation is needed.

This study used extensive data from participating hospitals. PHOSP-COVID Take the course between March 2020 and October 2021.

PHOSP-COVID is a UK-wide consortium studying long-term health outcomes in patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

This study was funded by UK Research and Innovation and others.

Sleep quality was assessed using a subjective scale that was self-reported to the researchers by 638 patients.

It was also measured objectively in another 729 patients wearing a smartwatch-like device that measures nighttime activity levels.

Both measures consistently revealed a higher prevalence of sleep disturbances in people hospitalized with COVID-19 compared to UK Biobank matched controls hospitalized for any cause.

The impact on sleep from hospitalization for COVID-19 was not associated with admission to critical care.

One of the authors, Dr. John Blykley, Clinical Scientist and Respiratory Physician at the University of Manchester, said: Association between decreased muscle function and anxiety.

“In this case, interventions targeting poor sleep quality may be used to manage symptoms and recovery after COVID-19 hospitalization, potentially improving patient outcomes.”

Lead author and mathematician Callum Jackson of the University of Manchester said:

“These same systems are also affected by sleep disturbances, another frequently reported symptom after COVID-19. “Our findings suggest that sleep disturbance is a common problem after hospitalization with COVID-19 and is associated with shortness of breath. “We also show that this is likely to persist for at least 12 months, as subjective sleep quality did not change between 5 and 12 month follow-up visits.”

Professor Chris Brightling of the University of Leicester said:

“Future studies should evaluate whether interventions targeting sleep disorders can improve not only sleep quality but also shortness of breath by reducing anxiety and improving muscle strength.”