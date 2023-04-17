Seeking brain health





Dear Barb

I am so forgetful that I fear that Alzheimer’s disease will plague me. What foods actually help improve brain function? No, but prevention is a good idea anyway. Any tips for brain health?

The foods we consume every day affect the brain and brain chemistry, contributing to brain health.

Processed foods seem to be our brain’s worst enemy. The Mediterranean diet is low in processed foods, sugar, and refined carbohydrates.

A recent study found that following a Mediterranean diet can reduce your risk of developing the brain condition by up to 25%, even if you have a family history of dementia.

Before you start blaming yourself for struggling to eat processed foods that taste so good when you thought you could, it’s not entirely your fault. nature changes. It boosts dopamine in your brain and you feel rewarded when you eat them.

In fact, even consuming as little as 400 calories of ultra-processed foods a day has been shown to increase the risk of dementia. Here’s a list of ultra-processed foods that add 400 calories.





1.



commercial bread





2.



frozen food





3.



all kinds of sugary drinks





Four.



Crisps





Five.



frozen french fries





6.



store-bought cookies





7.



sweet breakfast cereal





8.



refined grain pretzels

There are more food alternatives available in supermarkets than ever before, including brown rice and quinoa for crackers, hummus and guacamole, and brain-healthy alternatives like goat cheese.

Along with a healthy diet, brain exercises sharpen your mind. Playing puzzles, playing cards, expanding your vocabulary, dancing, learning new skills or teaching skills you already know, and listening to music all engage different parts of your brain.

5 secrets to brain health





1.



Eat as smartly as you can, resist temptation, and use substitutions often.





2.



Get in shape by moving often and try a few simple sports that match your fitness level.





3.



Use your brain to study – remember people’s names, things, even sports stats.





Four.



Socialize – Interaction is essential and healthy.





Five.



Reduce stress – avoid overreacting, practice quiet meditation, and engage in positive self-talk.





6.



Sleep well – at least 6 hours on average.





7.



Barb Rock is a retired mental health counselor and published author of Run Your Own Race: Happiness after 50. Send her questions about her mental health, relationships, or issues in her life. [email protected] Or text us at (253) 377-9668.



