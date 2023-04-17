Why are people with intellectual disabilities clinically vulnerable to COVID-19?

1 Kuipers M

of The Lancet Public Health, Maarten Cuypers and colleagues A growing body of research shows that people with intellectual disabilities are more likely to die from COVID-19 during the first two years of the pandemic. To put these figures into context, about 600 more people with intellectual disabilities died in the Netherlands than would have been expected given the mortality rates of the rest of the population. Cuypers et al. also showed that this mortality gap existed before the pandemic and that non-COVID causes of death among people with intellectual disabilities rose during the pandemic. Other data sources indicate that her adverse effects of COVID-19 on people with intellectual disabilities exceeded the risk of death. For example, qualitative research highlights the isolation, loneliness, and loss of self-esteem experienced by people with intellectual disabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Have they thought of people like us?": The experiences of people with learning disabilities in England and Scotland during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Long-term social restrictions and lack of work activity during the COVID-19 pandemic: Impact on daily life of people with intellectual disabilities. Families and caregivers were also exposed to a heavy burden.

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on caregivers of people with intellectual disabilities compared to caregivers of people with other disabilities and mental health problems: a multinational study. A key question is why the impact of COVID-19 was greater for people with intellectual disabilities. More fundamentally, why was this group clinically vulnerable?

Risk of COVID-19 hospitalization and death in people with learning disabilities: a population-based cohort study using the OpenSAFELY platform. First, we need to consider the nature and source of the vulnerability. Some people with intellectual disabilities are biologically vulnerable to COVID-19. For example, a dysfunctional immune response in people with Down's syndrome likely contributes to the increased risk of death from COVID-19, with one study finding the risk of death more than 30 times higher. Due to the high prevalence of other risk factors such as obesity and diabetes, other individuals with intellectual disabilities may be at increased risk of death from COVID-19.

Prevalence and incidence of physical health conditions in people with intellectual disabilities – a systematic review. However, we must also recognize discriminatory and exclusionary social structures that create clinical vulnerabilities for people with disabilities, especially those with intellectual disabilities. Inaccessible health facilities and information, lack of social care, lack of protective measures in nursing homes, inadequately trained medical staff, and delays in prioritizing vaccines all put people with intellectual disabilities at risk. It's what made him clinically vulnerable to COVID-19. People with intellectual disabilities have been neglected and forgotten in government responses to pandemics around the world, especially in the early stages.

They became clinically vulnerable, in part through neglect.

7 Health inequalities and people with learning disabilities in the UK. Unfortunately, this information is not new. Over the years, there has been substantial evidence of health inequalities for people with intellectual disabilities due to structural, social and institutional deficiencies, yet governments have not responded adequately and identified clinical vulnerabilities. I am getting it established. These shortcomings include social inequalities for people with disabilities, such as poor access to health care, education and employment, poverty and increased risk of violence and abuse. 8 WHO

Global Report on Health Equity for People with Disabilities. These social inequalities further exacerbate the clinical vulnerability of people with intellectual disabilities to health problems, including mental disorders. While we should not place the burden of clinical vulnerability (and broader morbidity and mortality) to COVID-19 on individuals with intellectual disabilities, our societies, policies, and Should be owed to failure of service.

All-cause and cause-specific mortality in persons with and without intellectual disability during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Netherlands: a population-based cohort study. Data holds hope and potential as we move forward. For example, a study by Cuypers and his colleagues, Highlight and address health risks. Evidence that people with intellectual disabilities are more likely to die from COVID-19 has made vaccination a priority in many countries, including the UK.

Sheehan R

Ding J

and others. 2021 Learning Disabled and Autistic (LeDeR) Report. , 12 NHS England

Learning from Life and Death—Persons with Learning Disabilities and Autism (LeDeR): Actions from Learning Reports 2021/22. Significant progress is still needed, but we need to draw inspiration from these concrete examples of how evidence can be transformative. As people with disabilities need to be at the center of health care planning and delivery, participation in health care needs to become a priority and a right rather than a desire. Do not assume that addressing these issues is too expensive or too complex. There is a growing range of good practices that show how inclusive health systems can be built and that they are likely to reduce costs and work more effectively for all. 13 WHO

Global Report on Health Equity for People with Disabilities. , 14 The Missing Billion Initiative

A collection of good practices. In the words of the recently deceased disability rights activist Judy Human, “Assuming problems can be solved, most things are possible.” 15 Being Hoimann: An Unrepentant Memoir of a Disability Activist.

We declare no competing interests.

