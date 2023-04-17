Is intermittent fasting good or bad for your liver? | | Health





intermittent fasting (IF) has been found to be beneficial in managing blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol among many other benefits, making it a popular dietary trend among health enthusiasts.Alia Many celebrities such as Bhatt, Bharti Singh, Varun Dhawan and Malaika Arora have lost a lot of weight by practicing intermittent fasting. It works by extending the period during which your body begins to burn the calories you expend and start burning fat. There are many varieties from the limiting 5:2 approach. 16/8 fasting includes 8 hours of eating and 16 hours of fasting. Intermittent Fasting: A Dietitian on Tips to Make Fasting Easier and Healthier) Intermittent fasting is a popular eating pattern that has received a great deal of attention in recent years for its potential health benefits. (Shutterstock) “Intermittent fasting is a popular eating pattern that has received a great deal of attention in recent years because of its potential health benefits. Many people use it as a tool for weight loss, improving metabolism, and improving overall health. It is essential to consider how does affect liver health. Effects of Intermittent Fasting on Liver Health “The liver is a vital organ that performs several important functions, including detoxification, metabolism, and energy production. When fasting, the liver breaks down stored glycogen to produce glucose, which fuels the body. The liver also plays an important role: ketogenesis during fasting is the primary source of energy for the brain and other organs.However, prolonged fasting can adversely affect liver health and lead to potential complications. It could be connected,” says Dr. Migrani. IF reduces the risk of fatty liver disease Intermittent fasting can help reduce the risk of fatty liver disease by facilitating weight loss. “Fatty liver disease occurs when excess fat builds up in the liver, leading to inflammation and damage. Fatty liver disease is often associated with excessive alcohol consumption, but a high-calorie diet and sitting It can also be caused by an unhealthy lifestyle, the study found. Intermittent fasting helps reduce the risk of developing fatty liver disease by promoting weight loss and reducing inflammation. It’s possible,” says the expert. IF may alleviate elevated liver enzymes Elevated liver enzyme levels are often a sign of liver damage or disease. Some studies have found that intermittent fasting reduces liver enzymes and improves liver health. This may be to reduce stress and inflammation. Disadvantages of Intermittent Fasting for Liver Health However, it’s important to note that intermittent fasting may not be suitable for everyone, especially those with pre-existing liver disease. “If you have liver disease, it is imperative to consult your doctor before attempting intermittent fasting or any other dietary modification. , it’s important to make sure your liver gets the nutrients it needs to function properly,” says Dr. Migrani. “Intermittent fasting can have both positive and negative effects on liver health. It may help reduce the risk of fatty liver disease and improve liver enzymes, but especially If you have a pre-existing liver condition, it is important to approach this eating pattern with caution.As with any dietary change, consult your doctor before attempting intermittent fasting to ensure it is safe and suits your needs. It is imperative to ensure that,” concludes the expert. Follow more stories at Facebook & twitter

