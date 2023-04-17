Sexually transmitted disease ‘morning after pill’ coming soon





medicine is It’s trying to achieve the long-held goal of the “morning-after pill” to prevent sexually transmitted infections. It has the potential to significantly reduce burgeoning disease incidence and enormous health care costs. The efficacy of this pill is literally a 200 milligram pill of the antibiotic doxycycline and has been studied for 10 years.But the research results It was published of New England Journal of Medicine It seems likely that the pill will be applied in clinical practice. The study, conducted in San Francisco and Seattle, found that participants who took one dose within 72 hours of having condomless sex were more likely to contract chlamydia, gonorrhea, or syphilis than those who did not. but only he was a third. As with all of medicine, the findings have footnotes and risks to balance benefits. Conducted for binary people only. Among these groups, it was restricted to those diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection (STI) in the past year. Cisgender women were not included in this study. In previous studies, prophylactic antibiotics did not do much for them. provoke resistance Either bacteria that cause sexually transmitted diseases or other bacteria that are carried in the participant’s body. That said, the results have caused real excitement among doctors and people eligible to take something called doxycycline for post-exposure prophylaxis. No formal recommendations for its use have yet been made. “I think it’s a real game changer,” says Paul Adamson, an infectious disease physician and clinical assistant professor of medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles. “There is an enormous amount of bacterial STIs in the United States. Gay and bisexual men who have sex with men are disproportionately burdened. “ To understand why doxyPEP is so important, it’s important to consider what’s going on with STDs. Simply put, they are skyrocketing. Since 2017, According to the CDCWith gonorrhea up 28 percent and syphilis up 74 percent, chlamydia diagnoses are not fully back to pre-Covid levels. It has not returned, but officials fear it may be due to disruptions in treatment due to the pandemic rather than an actual decline in transmission. have serious long-term consequences, such as making people more susceptible to HIV infection.Collectively, they strain the U.S. healthcare system over $1 billion per year. On the other hand, congenital syphilis, which is transmitted from mother to infant at birth, is a sign that pregnant women are not receiving adequate prenatal care, causing 220 stillbirths and infant deaths in 2021.Gonorrhea is increasing resistance to the last antibiotic It is currently treatable.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/morning-after-pill-for-sexually-transmitted-infections-doxypep/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related