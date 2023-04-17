Treatment as prevention: 66% reduction in HIV infections in New South Wales and Victoria





A 10-year study on the impact of HIV ‘treatment as prevention’ found that between 2010 and 2019, a 27% increase in the number of people receiving effective HIV treatment in NSW and Victoria led to A 66% reduction in HIV infections was found. Findings released today Lancet HIVindicate the success of HIV treatment as a prophylaxis to reduce new HIV infections, especially when complemented by increased availability of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and access to diagnostic testing. Treatment as prevention – or TasP – is a global public health strategy built on the evidence that HIV treatment suppresses the HIV virus and effectively reduces an individual’s risk of contracting HIV to zero. Although there is strong evidence from clinical trials supporting TasP’s efficacy, researchers at the Kirby Institute and Burnet Institute are the first to analyze the impact of this strategy on HIV infection overall at the population level. “To test the ‘big picture’ impact of this important HIV prevention strategy, we examined 10 years of clinical data from over 100,000 gay and bisexual men in New South Wales and Victoria. said Dr. Denton Callander, who led the study at Kirby at UNSW. Institute. “Over time, we found that HIV incidence declined as the virus became more suppressed. decreased, establishing treatment as prevention as a strong public health strategy. “Our research shows that investing in HIV testing is critical to HIV elimination,” said Dr. Callander. Over the course of the study, different HIV prevention strategies were deployed in New South Wales and Victoria, including the introduction of PrEP, a pill that prevents HIV-negative people from contracting HIV. “TasP is an important public health strategy, but its true potential, when used in combination with the widespread PrEP, is to improve access to HIV testing and treatment, especially when provided equitably. is unlocked by an increase in ,” says Dr. Callander. Over the past decade, governments, clinics and community-based organizations in New South Wales and Victoria have worked to lift antiretroviral drug prescribing restrictions, enable community pharmacies to dispense, and reduce patient care costs. has educated people at risk for HIV about the individual and preventive benefits of early treatment. and continuous treatment. “Australia is on the cusp of becoming one of the first countries in the world to virtually eliminate HIV infection. It shows that it’s an important factor,” said co-first author of the paper, Professor Mark Stoové of the Barnett Institute. Positive Life NSW CEO Jane Costello welcomes the research findings on the benefits of early and effective treatment and other strategies for positive communities and the contribution this will make to Australia’s overall HIV response. “People living with HIV know TasP is an effective HIV prevention strategy, lowering the levels of the HIV virus in their bodies, slowing the progression of HIV and its impact on the immune system, and protecting the people we care about.” , always know to protect.I love you,” she said.

