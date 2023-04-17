



Philadelphia (CBS) — The Philadelphia Shelter Crisis mode after canine flu outbreak Emphasizes the urgent need for foster care. His 70-plus dogs at ACCT Philadelphia need homes immediately. “Basically, we have shelters within shelters.” ACCT Philly Executive Director Sarah Burnett said. A canine flu outbreak has forced shelters to isolate dogs already in the shelter and those who walk in through the door until the virus is “cleared.” Staff will also sanitize the space. problem? The temporary space has 50 spaces and the shelter currently has over 120 of his puppies. “By the time we start doing this, we need to get these 70 dogs, in addition to the ones that come out every day, so that we can really do what we call a clean break,” Barnett said. rice field. But local rescuers are coming to their aid. Pickle was plucked from ACCT Philly by the “Saved Me” Rescue and is now employed. “Anyone who can open up their home, even if it’s only temporarily for a few weeks, will go a long way toward saving the city’s dogs,” said Lauren Naisse, executive director of Saved Me. Rescued I am one of several rescues. ACCT works overtime to find a foster home in Philadelphia, or takes a pickle-like dog from the city’s shelter to free up space. “We provide all supplies and cover all medical expenses,” Nayce said. Just the help of social media. Doggie-style pets in the old town are also stepping in Help shelters by donating over 100 Kong toys and providing low-cost crates. They’ve teamed up with Saved Me to display Pickles and other adoptable dogs in front of their store. “It’s a small thing, but we’re glad we’re helping,” said Jill Giardino of Doggy Style Pets. ACCT Philadelphia said more than 70 dogs have until next Monday to find foster homes or permanent homes. Shelters and their rescue partners ask if they can foster or adopt a pet to consider making a donation to help cover costs, including veterinary bills. “I think the question on everyone’s mind is what if we can’t find a placement for 70 dogs, what if we end up with 60 dogs? And the hard part right now is the answer. I don’t know,” Burnett said. Nikki Dementri



Nikki DeMentri is a general reporter for CBS Philadelphia. Her Central New Jersey native is thrilled to share the story of where she grew up.

