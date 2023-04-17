How Tampa General is using AI to rehabilitate stroke patients
TAMPA — Connected to mechanical wrist and elbow arms, Shannon Watkins keeps his gaze fixed on the screen in front of him.
The mechanical limb responds to every movement of her left arm as the software prompts her to control the on-screen pointer with more complex movements.she is sitting at the computer with her Rehabilitation facility at Tampa General Hospital On Kennedy Boulevard, Samantha Rubio follows a patient.
Occupational therapist Rubio says kindly to Watkins:
It’s been less than two weeks since Watkins suffered a stroke while running a balloon darts booth at the Oldsmer’s fairgrounds.
The 42-year-old spent most of the year traveling to and from travel fairs and lost strength and dexterity in her left side. This is a common stroke effect.
A key part of her rehabilitation therapy is a one-hour session held on a BIONIK InMotion ARM/HAND robotic device. The technology consists of a mechanical arm connected to a computer her console and uses artificial intelligence to help retrain a patient’s motor skills. It can be used to treat movement disorders caused by stroke and damage to the spinal cord and brain.
“The AI technology within the device will learn where their range of motion, strength, coordination and impediments are and adjust its assessment to their intervention,” said Rubio.
In traditional physical therapy, patients recover their motor skills through repetitive exercises. For example, a person who has trouble lifting an object should repeat the practice of reaching and grasping an object.
AI devices can detect movements that patients struggle with and adjust exercises to work in those areas.
Mechanical arm support allows you to do more repetitions, helping you build strength, coordination, and endurance faster. It speeds up the process by which new pathways in the brain are created to send messages to the muscles, says Rubio. He also gives the therapist immediate feedback on how much effort has been put into it.Patient versus mechanical limb.
“We are able to move our arms a lot more than we were able to get with conventional therapy,” Rubio said.
