



Parents usually love to record their baby’s first events, unless it’s the first cold or illness. A fever can make your baby difficult, sleepy, and uninterested in eating. Any change in your baby’s behavior may be the first sign of illness. How can I ease my baby’s symptoms and get her back healthy? Experts answer common questions about fever in babies. How can I tell if my baby has a fever? The first signs of fever are hot to the touch skin, red cheeks, or loss of appetite. A rectal thermometer is the most reliable way to take your baby’s temperature. The American Academy of Pediatrics considers anything over 100.4 degrees a fever. What you should do for your baby’s fever depends on his age and symptoms. 0-3 months: If your baby’s temperature is above 100.4 degrees, call your pediatrician immediately.

If your baby’s temperature is above 100.4 degrees, call your pediatrician immediately. Babies under 24 months: Call your doctor if your baby has a fever along with distressing symptoms such as dehydration, lethargy, and irritability. If your child appears well, aside from typical upper respiratory tract infection symptoms such as fever and cough or runny nose, you can monitor for fever. If you are concerned, you can seek medical advice.

baby and child : Call your doctor if your fever reaches 104 degrees or higher. “We tell parents that it is most important to monitor how their babies behave and how they look. or if you can see a doctor,” says pediatrician Valerie J. Niketakis Wujciak, M.D. What should I do if my baby has a fever? Tylenol (acetaminophen) is an over-the-counter drug that helps reduce fever. Always contact your pediatrician before giving Tylenol to your baby. You can give Tylenol to toddlers over the age of 2 without calling your doctor. keep baby comfortable – Wear lightweight clothing and do not overload with blankets or heaters. They may have chills, but you don’t want to overheat from too many layers. Hydration is key – Observe how much you drink and record the amount of urine from the wet diaper. Illness can affect your appetite, so do your best to stay hydrated and call your doctor if you notice: Lack of tears when crying

dry diaper

dry mouth

sunken eyes

tired, overslept How much Tylenol is suitable for babies? Always check with your pediatrician before giving Tylenol to your baby. Infant Tylenol is a liquid formulation. Use the measuring tool that came with your medicine, not a household spoon. Your baby’s age and weight will help determine how much medication you need. Babies 0-3 months or 6-11 lbs: 1.25 mL (milliliter)

Babies 4-11 months or 12-17 lbs: 2.5 mL

Babies 12-23 months or 18-23 lbs: 3.75 mL Always consult your pediatrician before administering Tylenol or any type of medication. when to get treatment for baby fever For fever, a pediatrician should be called if the child: Less than 3 months old

have a fever of 104 degrees or higher

have a fever that lasts more than 4 days

dehydrated

difficulty breathing “Most of the time, low-grade fevers go away over time, but if you have any concerns, don’t hesitate to call your pediatrician. They’ll guide you through recovery and let you know if you need additional care.” ’ says the pediatrician. Valerie J. Niketakis Wujciak, MD Next steps and resources: Materials provided through HealthU are intended to be used for general information only and are not intended to replace medical advice. Always consult your doctor for individualized care.

