Breathing Techniques and Relaxation for Patients and Caregivers | Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

These techniques can help manage a common type of stress during cancer treatment and caregiving

When was the last time you stopped to think about the simple yet essential act of breathing?

Even if you haven’t thought about your breath in the past hours, days, weeks, or even years, it’s always with you, and as a vital part of your body, it’s always accessible. It’s an untapped tool for your health and – perhaps – your mental and physical health.

Julia Kress, BSc, E-RYT 500, AYS is a trauma-informed adaptive yoga therapist and meditation instructor with nearly 40 years of teaching health and wellness. She thanks the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation for her generous funding. quality of life programshe facilitates walk-ins Breathwork and Relaxation Sessions with patients, caregivers and employees every Wednesday from noon to 2pm The 11 Day Power Play Cancer Resource CenterSessions are offered through Roswell Park’s. Wellness program.

Sessions are typically 1:1 or 1:2 and last about 5-10 minutes. “When you sit down with someone for the first time in a breathwork and relaxation session, encourage them to see and feel what their normal experience is that they can find grounding in,” Kress explains. Think in physical reality that you are sitting in a chair and that there is a room around you. For example, you may notice a slight tingling in your fingertips or the coolness of the air around you. ”

After experiencing a feeling of grounding, Kress invites participants to focus on their breathing. “Being aware of your breath increases the quality of respecting both the anatomy of breathing and the mind-body connection,” says Kress. “The next step from there is to realize that our thoughts can be regulated by our breath. The quality of our breath, whether fast or slow, deep or shallow, affects the quality of our thoughts, words and actions. It has a direct effect: For example, you may find that if you slow your breathing, you have fewer anxious thoughts.”

Breathing is the cornerstone of mental and physical training

During practice, participants may find themselves preoccupied with what’s going on in their heads, or preoccupied with the pain and other ill effects of cancer treatment. It is a relaxation process that is accomplished by giving you space to see where you can push. You can go in the direction of building the skills you need to do,” she says.

Breathwork techniques can help treat cancer, such as anxiety and depression, difficulty falling asleep, difficulty concentrating, avoiding anything that triggers difficult memories, feeling emotionally numb or disconnected from others. It helps manage the types of stress that are common during caregiving and nursing. Breathwork calms and restores the mind. It slows breathing and heart rate, lowers blood pressure, and increases blood flow to the intestines and reproductive organs. Additionally, research has shown that post-treatment breathing techniques can significantly improve symptoms such as pain and fatigue.

Access Choice Consciousness

Breathwork and relaxation sessions provide patients and caregivers with helpful tools to better understand themselves in cancer and caregiving situations. “Cancer may be part of our reality, but it’s not our whole reality,” says Kress. “At the heart of mindfulness-based practice is choice awareness. No matter what you are facing, you always have a choice where to focus your attention. Working with cancer patients and caregivers What I find so beautiful and rewarding about this is that they can often find gratitude where they are. gave me ”

“The mind may be the most difficult thing to work with, but I love the work because it is accessible, simple, repeatable. Humanity: There are relationships built to keep patients and caregivers from feeling alone, they feel more welcome to be themselves, and they are more encouraged to let go of their fears and uncertainties. I feel that I am.”

Tools for coping with treatment side effects

Bill O’Shea multiple myeloma Survivors who can demonstrate the positive effects of Breathwork. As Bill explains, you don’t need to be in a special place to access the power of your breath for relaxation. “I often use the breathwork technique I learned from Julia when I’m in the clinic, during surgery, or having an MRI,” he says Bill. “It’s almost second nature to me when I start feeling a lot of stress. Just clearing my mind can slow my heart rate down.”

In addition to lowering his heart rate, Bill has found that practicing the breathwork technique can help with stomach problems, neuropathy, depression, and anxiety. “After using the breathwork technique, I feel mentally refreshed,” says Bill. “What I learned from Julia helped me become stronger mentally. I think part of the reason I was successful in therapy was because I had people like Julia in my life.”

