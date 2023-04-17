Health
Newbury mom who thought she had Covid symptoms diagnosed with leukemia
A Newbury mother of two who thought she had symptoms of Covid was later diagnosed with a form of leukemia.
Mary Forrester initially suspected that Covid-19 was the cause of her shortness of breath, fatigue and bruising, but blood tests told her she had acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
She is now raising awareness for a type of blood cancer that claims over 2,600 lives each year in the UK and has a 5-year survival rate of 15.3%. She can affect people of all ages.
In September 2020, 65-year-old Mary, working full-time as an office manager, started feeling tired and short of breath.
She said: “I was out of breath after just a short walk, and at night I could hear my heart beating loudly in my ears.
“When I tested negative for Covid, I called the doctor who prescribed the blood test, but due to the pandemic, I couldn’t get an appointment for another three weeks.
In the middle of the night on the day Mary had a blood test, she was awakened by a phone call from an unknown number.
“It was my doctor. He said I was very anemic and needed more blood work. ‘Can you wait until morning?’ They’re waiting for you at A&E now.”
Mary drove her private car to the Royal Berkshire Hospital, where she was told she had AML.
Common symptoms include fatigue, unexplained bruising or bleeding, and unexplained recurring infections.
Other symptoms include weakness and shortness of breath, fever and night sweats, and bone and joint pain.
Fiona Hazell, CEO of Leukemia UK, said:
“In the case of acute myeloid leukemia, if you have unexplained signs and symptoms, it is very important to see your primary care doctor because it is actually a very aggressive cancer and needs to be treated as soon as possible. The sooner you can see your GP, the sooner you can do that.”
Of her diagnosis, Mary said, “It was a complete shock.
“In retrospect, there were some red flags, but they were all easily explained.
“Since late 2019, I’ve had recurring tooth infections that required multiple doses of antibiotics.
“I collapsed in my bedroom in May 2020 with a swollen knee the size of a soccer ball and a purple and blue bruise all over my leg.
“The shortness of breath and fatigue just started a while ago, which could have happened if Covid was around. But these are all symptoms of leukemia.”
Mary was soon told she would need three rounds of chemotherapy and ended up in the hospital for six months.
She has been in remission since March 2021 and is recovering well.
Mary now supports Leukemia UK’s call for more funding for leukemia research and hopes to find a kinder and more effective treatment for AML.
“I spend each day feeling grateful for the care I received at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading and the tremendous support I have received from friends and family. Life is precious and I am very lucky to have more fun.”
