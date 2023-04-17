Health
HPV can cause many types of cancer, but many people are unaware of it.
A new study finds that the majority of Americans are unaware that HPV, the most common sexually transmitted disease in the United States, can cause many major cancers. Researchers were particularly surprised by one of his findings. It’s a fall in awareness that her HPV, the human papillomavirus, is linked to cervical cancer.
Nearly all sexually active women and men infected with HPV At one point, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to CDC estimates, more than 42 million Americans now carry at least one of her HPV strains. About 13 million people are infected each year.
In a new study to be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research’s annual meeting on Tuesday, researchers found: Health Information National Trend Survey We monitored US adults’ knowledge of the relationship between viruses and cancer. The survey had approximately 2,000 to 2,300 respondents per year, including the years 2014 and 2017-2020.
They found that about two-thirds of respondents had always heard of HPV. In 2020, 70.2% of her in that group recognized a link between the virus and cervical cancer, down from 77.6% in 2014 to 7.4% for him.
“It was very shocking to us,” said study lead author Eric Ajay Bokey, an assistant scientist at the Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, of the decline.
About a third of people know I knew that HPV could also cause cancer of the throat and anus..
Not all types of HPV are dangerous. Most infections are asymptomatic and go away on their own within a few years. However, in some cases, the infection persists and can lead to cancer.
About 47,000 people are diagnosed with HPV-related malignancies each year, including cervical, anal, vulvar, oropharyngeal (back of the throat), vaginal and penile cancers. according to CDC. Cervical cancer is the most common, affecting 13,800 people. invasive cervical cancer It is diagnosed annually in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society. Precancerous cervical cells are diagnosed much more frequently.
The new findings are A surge in vaccine skepticism and Decrease in child vaccination In the United States, there has long been resistance to the HPV vaccine, which was first licensed in 2006 to prevent cervical cancer in girls and young women. It has since been updated to prevent anal, oral, head and neck cancers in men and women.
Much of the hesitation about the HPV vaccine is related to safety concerns and the belief among a “substantial percentage of parents” that the vaccine is not needed. infectious disease journal found.
Some parents resist having their children vaccinated against HPV, fearing that it will encourage them to take sexual risks.a 2018 surveyHowever, no association was found between state legislation regarding HPV vaccination and teenage school attendance and sexual behavior.
“One of the reasons for low vaccination coverage is the fact that people are unaware that vaccines actually prevent cancer,” said Adjei Boakye. “So there’s been a lot of talk about trying to raise people’s level of awareness.”
HPV vaccine can prevent cancer
Pre-adolescent and early adolescent boys and girls have been targeted for HPV vaccination, but more recently up to age 45 is permitted.
Dr. William L. Dahut, Chief Scientific Officer of the American Cancer Society, said:
The current version of the vaccine protects against nine HPV strains known to cause cancer.
Adjei Boakye and his co-authors suggested that the decline in awareness about HPV and cervical cancer may have been caused by efforts to educate physicians about HPV vaccine recommendations, rather than campaigns to educate the general public. I’m assuming it has potential.
He also theorized that misinformation online may have been partially to blame. study The paper, which reviewed Gardasil, the leading HPV vaccine, found no significant associated health consequences nine years after approval but after 178 million doses worldwide. did not.
“It may be one of the safest vaccines I’ve ever had,” Dahut said.
Studies show that the HPV vaccine is already having a dramatic impact on public health. In the mid-2000s, her 11.5% of teenage girls carried at least one of her four HPV strains. That figure plummeted to her 1.8% ten years after her. According to the CDC.
According to a recent survey, Incidence of cervical cancer Women in their early twenties, the first cohort to receive the HPV vaccine from 2012 to 2019.
various states there is a law Require HPV vaccination for school attendance for youth, including legislators in Hawaii, Rhode Island, Virginia, Washington DC and California recently proposed Vaccines are required for all students entering Year 8.
HPV vaccine too late?
People who are already sexually active may benefit from the vaccine. Research suggestsEven if they are already infected with one or more of the cancer-associated strains, vaccines can prevent such individuals from contracting other strains, thus reducing their overall cancer risk. I can.
During a routine gynecological examination, your doctor can look for cancer or precancerous cells in your cervix through a Pap test. If left untreated, precancerous cells can progress to cancer.
Adjei Boakye emphasized that HPV vaccination is particularly important in preventing oral, penile and anal cancer. This is because there is no standard recommended screening for early detection when the disease is treatable.
“It’s always really shocking that people still think they don’t need vaccines,” he said of vaccines. .”
