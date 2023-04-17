Health
Everything You Need to Know About Michigan Ticks
Studies show that tick-borne diseases are on the rise in humans and dogs.
according to to the CDC, reported cases in people in the United States increased from about 12,000 per year in 1995 to about 35,000 in 2019. Not all diagnosed cases are reported, so the CDC believes the true number of human infections is closer to 476,000 annually.
Luckily, there are ways to protect yourself and your pets from tick bites and tick-borne illnesses.
Types of ticks commonly found in Michigan
More than 20 species of mites are known to Michigan. The ticks listed below are five of the most common ticks people have reported seeing in Michigan.
Most of them survive by eating wild animals, but some species are known to bite humans and pets. Ticks can carry dangerous bacteria, viruses, or parasites. Tick-related diseases such as Lyme disease have been found in Michigan.
American Dog Tick (Wood Tick)
-
Where is it: Widely distributed in wooded and grassy areas of Michigan.
-
explanation: A large brown tick with showy white spots.
-
Diseases they may carry: Rocky Mountain spotted fever and tularemia
Blacklegged tick
-
Where is it: Widely distributed in wooded and grassy areas of Michigan.
-
explanation: A small tick with black legs. It has a round black shield behind its head.
-
Diseases they may carry: Lyme disease, Anaplasmosis, Babesiosis, Deer tick virus, Ehrlichia muris-like disease
lone star scale
-
Where is it: It’s rare in Michigan, but it’s becoming more common. Usually found in wooded areas.
-
explanation: Adult females have a “one star” mark.
-
Diseases they may carry: Ehrlichiosis and tularemia
Woodchuck tick (Woodchuck tick)
-
Where is it: In a wildlife burrow.
-
Diseases they may carry: Powassan encephalitis
brown dog tick (kennel tick)
-
Where is it: This mite can thrive and survive in indoor environments and areas with grassy bushes.
-
explanation: This tick is commonly found in shelters, breeding facilities, and kennels.
-
Diseases they may carry: Rocky mountain spotted fever, canine babesiosis, canine ehrlichiosis
click here Displays detailed information about tick identification from CDC. click here For more Michigan Department of Health and Human Services data, visit .
Tick life cycle
Most ticks go through four life stages: eggs, six-legged larvae, eight-legged larvae, and adults.
Ticks must feed on blood every step of the way to survive, according to the CDC. It can take up to three years for a tick to complete its full life cycle. Some tick species, such as the brown dog tick, prefer to remain on the same host at all life stages. It needs a new host at every stage of life.
Below is a diagram showing the lifecycle of a blacklegged tick.
The image below shows larvae feeding for over 96 hours.
Ticks can bite humans at all stages of their lives, but nymphs and adult females are most commonly found on humans. A larva is the smallest life stage of a tick that develops from an egg. For reference, black-legged tick larvae are about the size of a poppy seed. Nymphal and larval ticks are so small that they can be difficult to distinguish.
How to avoid tick bites
Ticks can become active when temperatures rise above freezing. Ticks live in grassy, brushy or wooded areas or on animals. Many people get bitten by ticks in their gardens and neighborhoods. According to the CDC.
CDC recommends using an EPA-registered repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, IR3535, lemon eucalyptus oil (OLE), paramenthanediol (PMD), or 2-undecanone. click here Use EPA’s tools to find the best repellent for your needs.
If possible, avoid wooded or brushy areas and stay centered on the trail during the hike.You can also tuck your pants into your socks and use pants with elastic waistbands. Light-colored clothing also makes it easier to spot ticks.
After spending time outdoors, check your clothing for mites. In a hot dryer he can dry for 10 minutes to kill any mites that may be hiding in the dried clothes. If your clothes need to be washed first, the CDC recommends using hot water. Cold or warm water will not kill ticks.
Showering within two hours of being indoors can reduce your risk of getting Lyme disease. According to the CDC, showering may help wash away unattached ticks.
Where to check for ticks:
-
in and around the ear
-
in and around hair
-
underarm
-
inside navel
-
around the waist
-
between legs
-
back of the knee
Where to check pets for ticks:
-
in and around the ear
-
around the tail
-
around the eyelid
-
under the collar
-
under front legs
-
between hind legs
-
between the toes
what to do if you find a tick
If possible, ticks should be placed in small, clean, sealable containers so that ticks can be identified.
Michigan residents can identify ticks in photos by emailing them. MDHHS-Bugs@michigan.govIf you want to mail ticks, Click here for details.
Michigan also has a portal that tracks data on ticks statewide. click here View that data.
How to safely remove ticks
You can use fine-tipped tweezers or a tick removal key (found at most pet and outdoor stores) to remove ticks. It is necessary to grab the tick as close to the skin as possible.
If the tick’s mouthparts are still attached to the skin and cannot be easily removed, the bite site should be left intact. Wash the bite site and hands with soap and water and use an antiseptic on the bite site.
Lyme disease
Lyme disease is a bacterial infection and one of the most common vector-borne diseases in the United States. Humans are most commonly infected by being bitten by an infected blackleg tick.
Symptoms include fever, headache, malaise, and rash. If left untreated, it can spread to the joints, heart, and nervous system.
Your healthcare provider can diagnose Lyme disease based on your symptoms, physical findings, and possible exposure to infected ticks. Most can be treated with a few weeks of antibiotics.
Dogs can also get Lyme disease. Symptoms in dogs include swollen joints, lameness, fever, and loss of appetite. Dogs with Lyme disease can develop serious kidney disease that can be fatal.
Red Meat Allergy (Alpha-Gal Syndrome)
Alpha Gal Syndrome A serious allergic reaction that can be life-threatening. It can occur after people eat red meat or have been exposed to other products containing alpha-gal. There is some evidence that there is.
Symptoms include rash, hives, nausea or vomiting, difficulty breathing, low blood pressure, dizziness or fainting, and severe stomach pain. Symptoms usually appear 3 to 6 hours after eating meat or products containing alpha-gal.
The CDC said there is “growing evidence” to suggest that AGS can be caused by the bite of a single star or blackfoot tick. They emphasized that more research is needed to understand the role ticks play in triggering the response.
read: Tick bites can cause rare red meat allergy problem, health experts say
Anaplasmosis
Anaplasmosis is caused by the bacterium Anaplasma phagocytophilum. It is spread to humans by tick bites, primarily from black-legged ticks.
People with anaplasmosis often have fever, headache, chills, and muscle aches. Doxycycline is the drug of choice for adults and children of all ages with anaplasmosis. According to the CDC.
Reported cases of anaplasmosis among Michigan residents jumped from 17 confirmed and probable cases in 2020 to 56 in 2021. Counties with the highest increases in anaplasmosis cases include Dickinson and Menominee on the Upper Peninsula and Manistee and Benjie on the Lower Peninsula.
