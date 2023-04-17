Health
Is there a link between COVID-19 and the risk of developing autoimmune diseases?
In a recent article published in nature review rheumatology News and Perspectives Researchers reviewed data on the incidence of autoimmune diseases in the post-acute coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) period.
study: High risk of autoimmune disease after COVID-19. Image Credit: KaterynaKon/Shutterstock.com
Background
COVID-19 is causing unprecedented morbidity and mortality worldwide. The immunoprotection conferred by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccine and previous COVID-19 history, combined with the development of effective therapeutic agents, has reduced COVID-19-related mortality. lowered.
However, post-COVID-19 conditions continue to increase, especially with new-onset autoimmune diseases during COVID-19 convalescence. Autoimmune diseases have been reported among adults following COVID-19. However, the prevalence and magnitude of disease and risk of occurrence in individuals infected with SARS-CoV-2 compared with uninfected individuals are not well characterized.
A better understanding of the impact of COVID-19 on the risk of developing acute complications of COVID-19, such as autoimmune diseases, will support the implementation of preventive measures and prompt treatment to prevent COVID-19-related morbidity. It may help you get started.
The findings are also highly relevant for analyzing future pandemics and the long-term protective effects of COVID-19 vaccines.
About reviews
In this review, researchers present the results of two large cohort studies evaluating the incidence of autoimmune disease after acute SARS-CoV-2 infection using participants’ electronic medical records.
Pre-study Evidence for Post-COVID Autoimmune Disease
Studies involving pediatric COVID-19 patients suffering from pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) show that COVID-19 results in dysregulated immune responses. The clinical manifestations of MIS-C overlap with hyperinflammatory syndromes such as macrophage activation syndrome, Kawasaki disease, and toxic shock syndrome.
The pathophysiology of COVID-19-associated immune dysfunction includes molecular mimicry by the SARS-CoV-2 protein, due to the presence of the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor, which is essential for SARS-CoV-2 entry into host cells. Multi-organ involvement, bystander immune cell activation, self-antigen release after tissue injury by SARS-CoV-2, lymphocyte activation by superantigens, and epitope spreading.
Additionally, factors such as genetic susceptibility, age, and comorbidities may contribute to the pathogenesis of COVID-19.
Previous studies comparing immune responses in SARS-CoV-2 infection and autoimmune disease reported that tissue damage in both conditions was largely immunomodulatory, with anti-nuclear antibodies, anti-Ro/SSA Demonstrated by the presence of antibodies, lupus anticoagulants. Cold agglutinin in both conditions.
A retrospective analysis was performed from 31 January 2020 to 30 June 2021 using the Clinical Practice Research Datalink Aurum database. This database contains data from her 458,147 and 1,818,929 SARS-CoV-2 infected and uninfected adults, respectively, living in the UK.
A study preprint reported that the incidence of inflammatory bowel disease, psoriasis, and type 1 diabetes was significantly associated with COVID-19.
Results of Two Cohort Studies Evaluating Post-COVID Autoimmune Disease
Chang et al. utilized her TriNetX health research network of 6 million adults from 48 medical institutions worldwide. The propensity score-matched SARS-CoV-2 infected and uninfected groups each consisted of 887,455 her COVID-19 vaccinees. The incidence of post-COVID-19 autoimmune disease was assessed between 1 January 2020 and 31 December 2021.
At 6-month follow-up, the incidence of autoimmune diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus, rheumatoid arthritis, vasculitis, type 1 diabetes, and inflammatory bowel disease, was higher than that of SARS-CoV-2 when adjusted for hazard ratio (aHR). 2.99, 2.98, 1.96, 2.68, and 1.78, respectively, which were significantly higher in the infected. The risk of post-COVID autoimmune disease was consistent across ages.
Tesh et al. A yet to be peer-reviewed study to assess the risk of autoimmune disease among 640,701 unvaccinated individuals with polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection in 2020 Did.
Findings show that COVID-19 patients are 43.0% more likely to develop an autoimmune disease within 3-15.0 months of infection compared to over 1 million age- and gender-matched uninfected individuals shown to be high.
Among autoimmune diseases, vasculitis had the highest incidence rate ratio (IRR) values. Additionally, COVID-19 increased the risk of another autoimmune disease by 23.0% in those with a history of autoimmune disease.
In general, most autoimmune diseases were not specific for COVID-19. However, an important aspect of SARS-CoV-2 infection was the significant rise in the incidence and spectrum of autoimmune diseases following acute COVID-19.
Conclusion
Based on the review’s findings, COVID-19 increases the risk of autoimmune diseases. Due to the retrospective study design, the two cohort studies were unable to provide a causal relationship between his COVID-19 and the development of autoimmune disease.
However, the temporal relationship with COVID-19 history provides reliable and compelling evidence that COVID-19 is associated with increased risk of developing autoimmune diseases.
Health governments and authorities should conduct future research on this topic to obtain national data and increase the generalizability of findings. The critical mechanisms, including genetic and epigenetic predispositions, underlying the association and associated pathophysiology are not fully understood.
However, further studies should be performed using specific gene-deficient animals, bioinformatic analysis, and biological approaches. For example, transcriptome pandemic data should be analyzed to obtain genomic signatures and assess host responses to viral triggers.
sauce:
- Chang, R., Chen, TYT, Wang, SI, Hung, YM, Chen, HY and Wei, CCJ, 2023. Autoimmune disease risk in patients with COVID-19: a retrospective cohort study. EC clinical medicine, 56p.101783.
Journal reference:
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230417/Is-there-an-association-between-COVID-19-and-the-risk-of-developing-an-autoimmune-disease.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Judge denies Trump’s request to delay rape trial due to negative publicity | donald trump
- Narendra Modi – Aadhaar Sieve Fuels CAA Fear
- How the U.S. is subsidizing high-risk homebuyers — at the expense of those with good credit
- Rapper Fugees in political conspiracy trial launches his defense | Entertainment
- Lori Harvey’s sleek cut-out hip dress and boots totally stole the show at Revolve
- Rishi Suna wants students to study mathematics till the age of 18
- Possible shutdown after Hollywood writers vote to strike
- Nine additional states join DOJ lawsuit against Google for monopolizing digital advertising technology. OPAs
- President Joko Widodo holds bilateral meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and receives IDR 27 trillion investment!
- MG Cyberster to debut at Shanghai Motor Show ahead of UK launch in 2024
- ‘Barry’ Star Henry Winkler on Early Signs of Macular Degeneration
- Quadri fights Long in the first round