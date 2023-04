Importance of Appropriate Selection of Clinical Endpoints in COVID-19 Outpatient Clinical Trials

Previous trials evaluating inhaled budesonide, oral fluvoxamine, and oral antivirals molnupiravir (Lagevrio™) and nirmatrelvir (Paxlovid™) in combination with ritonavir, as each trial measured different results with little consistency , shows the challenges associated with identifying suitable endpoints.About measurement1,2,3,FourThese outpatient clinical trials used outcomes such as changes in nasal or oropharyngeal viral load density, changes in symptom severity, time to clinical improvement, emergency visits, hospitalizations, and mortality, and these In some cases, the results were combined to create a composite result.These results vary significantly in their complexity and degree of subjectivityFiveFor example, temperature or SpO2 readings should be highly reproducible when performed correctly, but measuring how patients feel and perform is more difficult. Similarly, her SpO2 measured by a participant at home may not be as reproducible as that obtained in a healthcare setting. These differences have hampered timely comparative evaluation of medications for her COVID-19 patients in an outpatient population. Trials of potential COVID-19 treatments in non-severe cases are usually conducted in outpatient settings, compared to trials in severely and critically ill patients, which are usually conducted in inpatient settings. , there are various challenges. Of 580 published randomized controlled trials evaluating COVID-19 interventions, only 61 (10%) focused on the outpatient setting, which is the most frequent experience for patients was.6The relative paucity of outpatient trials to treat COVID-19 is due to the logistical difficulties of conducting outpatient and inpatient trials (e.g., difficulty in patient recruitment and follow-up), The need for different clinical endpoints may have contributed.7,8For example, the primary aim of treating severe COVID-19 patients is to prevent the need for more invasive interventions (such as ventilators) and death, whereas treatment of outpatient COVID-19 is primarily aimed at reducing the duration and severity of illness. In addition to preventing disease progression, additional medical care, such as hospitalization, is required. Even for drugs that show significant reductions in relative risk for more traditional regulatory-approved endpoints (hospitalization, mortality, etc.), the absolute benefits of these reductions are increasingly diminishing.Severe SARS-CoV-2 variants, acquisition of infection and vaccine-induced immunity, and emergence of monoclonal antibodies capable of neutralizing SARS-CoV-2 and antiviral drugs improving standard of care9Moreover, even within the COVID-19 outpatient population, both the risk factors (such as age, vaccination status) that may influence susceptibility to severe outcomes and the treatments that patients are likely to receive. There is considerable heterogeneity with respect to All these variables highlight the need for different therapeutic strategies and clinical endpoints that can be applied to the unique needs of patients.

