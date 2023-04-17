Babies of immigrant families are healthier in poorer areas, study





In Ontario’s poorest areas, babies born to non-refugee immigrant mothers have a lower risk of serious illness and death than those born to Canadian-born mothers, According to a study published Monday in the Journal of the Canadian Medical Association. Both immigration status and living in a low-income community are associated with worse neonatal outcomes, according to the University of Toronto, two Toronto hospitals, the Institute for Clinical Evaluation Sciences, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. written by a researcher. However, while previous studies have examined the risk of adverse outcomes for newborns in low-income versus high-income areas, study authors found that immigrants and nonimmigrants living in similar low-income areas It states that it has overlooked the comparison of risks for babies born to parents. neighborhood. “Efforts will focus on improving the overall health and well-being of all women living in low-income areas and whether the risks of adverse birth outcomes can be reduced equitably between immigrant and non-immigrant groups. It should be aimed at judging,” co-wrote author Jennifer Jairum. To compare the risk of severe neonatal illness and death in immigrant-born and non-immigrant-born infants, the researchers investigated all infants aged 20 to 42 weeks gestation between 2002 and 2019 in Ontario. We examined live in-hospital birth data. Ontario is the landing point for approximately 53% of all female immigrants entering Canada. They measured severe neonatal illness or illness by looking at respiratory support, use of intravenous fluids, birth before 32 weeks’ gestation, very low birth weight, and dyspnea. During the study period, 414,241 single babies were born to 312,124 mothers aged 15 and over living in low-income urban areas. Of all live births during this period, 148,050 were to immigrant mothers and 266,191 were to Canadian-born mothers. Most immigrant mothers to Canada are from South Asia, East Asia and the Pacific and have lived in Ontario for less than 10 years. Jairam and her team found that the risk of severe neonatal illness and death in newborns of Canadian immigrant mothers was significantly lower than in newborns of Canadian-born mothers, compared with 65.6 per 1,000 births, compared with 1,000. found to be 49.7 per live birth. However, risks vary by country of origin, with immigrant newborns from Jamaica and Ghana, and those who have lived in Ontario for a long time, being at higher risk of severe neonatal illness and death, they said. “Healthy immigration effect” Rather than suggest that immigrant mothers and their newborns receive better care in Ontario than Canadian-born mothers and babies, the authors suggest that their findings may be explained by a “healthy immigrant” effect. I believe you can’t. Dr. Joel Ray, a physician at St. Michael’s Hospital and one of the study’s collaborators, wrote: Paradoxically, migrants face greater barriers to access to healthcare, he adds. According to researchers, the “healthy immigration” effect weakens in proportion to the amount of time immigrants spend in their new country. Another explanation suggested by the researchers is that some immigrants have higher net incomes, educational outcomes and health literacy than average in low-income areas. In any event, Jairam, Ray, and their co-authors say the study aims to pay attention to trends at the neighborhood level so that expectant parents and babies in low-income communities can expect better health outcomes. He said he emphasized the importance of

