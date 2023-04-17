Health
New study reveals key priorities for guiding President Biden’s cancer moonshot
Researchers have uncovered a set of recommendations that will help the United States reach its cancer moonshot goal of halving cancer deaths over the next 25 years.
recommendations, It was published in the magazine cancer detection announced in American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) At the same time, I was sent to the White House.
researchers in National Cancer Institute (NCI) and The Institute of Cancer Research, London believe that achieving this population-level target will involve the full use of established technologies and interventions to prevent, detect and treat common cancers in the United States. I think we need to focus on Access these technologies in low-income and high-income areas.
But the researchers stressed that innovative research efforts are also essential. This is particularly important for accelerating progress against rare and childhood cancers, an important initiative in the UK.
Last year, President Biden rekindled the Cancer Moonshot by announcing his goal to reduce cancer death rates nationwide by at least 50% by 2047 in an effort to “end cancer as we know it.” I was allowed to.
Analysis of cancer incidence and survival
To inform recommendations to help accomplish Cancer Moonshot’s mission, researchers analyzed trends in cancer incidence, survival, and mortality in the United States from 2000 to 2019. This research was funded by NCI.
The team of scientists estimated trends in all cancers, but six cancers (lung, bowel, pancreatic, breast, and prostate cancer) together account for more than half of all cancer deaths in the United States. cancer, liver cancer) were also estimated.
The researchers examined cancer incidence and survival data from 29 cancer registries and used models to also predict future mortality trends.
Combined mortality from all cancer types decreased by 1.7% per year between 2016 and 2019. However, the researchers estimate that if this trend continues, overall cancer mortality will fall by only 44% by 2047, falling short of the moonshot goal. .
The analysis also showed that breast, bowel, and lung cancer mortality rates have declined in recent years. Mortality has fallen by 4.7% between he 2014 and he 2019.
Better detection strategies for liver, pancreatic and prostate cancer
But other cancer trends are less promising, and researchers believe new detection and treatment strategies are needed for prostate, liver, pancreatic, and other cancers. , sustaining or accelerating progress against breast, bowel, and lung cancers.
Some of the recommended interventions recommended focusing on lifestyle changes. For example, reducing smoking, alcohol consumption and obesity rates, and addressing disparities in access to existing tools, such as increasing colon cancer screening coverage and increasing use of hormone therapy in breast cancer. , and increased use of hepatitis B and C virus therapy to reduce the risk of liver cancer.
Although this analysis is specific to the United States, the researchers made recommendations to improve pancreatic cancer survival by discovering new ways to target KRAS signaling and evaluating new early detection techniques. We believe there are some relevant opportunities for the UK as well, such as: Pancreatic cancer is now among the top five causes of cancer death in the US and UK.
Therapies targeting KRAS
KRAS causes the majority of pancreatic cancers. New therapies that block KRAS are urgently needed and will help improve mortality in the coming decades in both the UK and the US.
The overall recommendations focus on research and interventions that could affect as many people as possible by 2047, hoping to prevent the most common cause of death from cancer. increase. But the researchers stressed that accelerating progress against childhood and rare cancers, where survival rates are low and new research efforts are urgently needed, is also critically important.
Professor Amy Berrington, one of the investigators leading the study, was recently team leader of the Breast Cancer Now Generations study, a UK project investigating the causes and risk factors of breast cancer and ways to improve its outcomes. and joined ICR as principal investigator. .
Addressing inequality
Professor Amy Berringtonteam leader in clinical cancer epidemiology at the Cancer Institute, London, and former senior fellow at the National Cancer Institute, said:
“Last year, more than 500,000 people died of cancer in the United States. If we want to reduce cancer mortality, we need to address inequalities in access to some of our existing tools and continued innovation.” there is.
“There is a need to ensure that more people are screened, especially for colorectal cancer, and that effective treatments such as hormone therapy for breast cancer are available. It is possible to reduce the risk of liver cancer.
“Our study focused on the US population, and we know that cancer mortality rates and access to screening programs and other technologies may differ in the UK. I think there are also some lessons to be learned: Despite the amazing progress against smoking, one in seven people in the UK still smokes, and there are huge disparities across the country. Together with the efforts, it remains an important opportunity for cancer prevention.
“There is also a universal need for innovative research efforts to discover new treatments for rare and childhood cancers. are facing the worst survival rates in the world, and this unmet need must be addressed without delay.”
