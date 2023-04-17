Book Review: “Pathogensis” by Jonathan Kennedy





Comments on this story comment What if we examined human history with the cunning and will of bacteria and viruses rather than with the brains and muscles of humans? Did the great conquests – the fall of the Roman Empire, the revolutionary wars, the rise of capitalism – come not from brilliant strategies and innovations, but from the susceptibility and resistance of certain populations to pathogens? What if you were a puppet of That is Jonathan Kennedy’s debut work “Etiology: A World History of the Eight Plagues.By tracing evolution and history from Neanderthals to today’s Homo sapiens, Kennedy rediscovers the past. The sociologist Kennedy presents 60,000 years of history to readers around the world in less than 250 pages. The book’s apparent predecessor is William H. McNeil’s his 1976 work.plague and people,” Kennedy nods appropriately. Kennedy brings together a surprisingly wide range of material into easily accessible plain prose. He challenges us to think big and long about the lasting effects of infectious disease outbreaks, “an invisible but devastating weapon of mass destruction.” shaping the world we live in now. ” Pathogenesis is organized chronologically, with each chapter representing a different historical era and revealing how the key events of that era were manipulated by microbes. He explains that Neolithic European farmers may have fallen to the Black Death from the bacillus pestis, allowing steppe nomads to move with their wheels, wagons and language. . Malaria and yellow fever “created a defensive force field that made military conquest almost impossible” for Europeans seeking to colonize much of sub-Saharan Africa, he writes. Charles Cornwallis’ army was no match for deadly malaria, Yorktown was lost, and the British War of Independence soon began. and so on. However, immunity can be abused. “For plantation owners, West African labor suddenly became a much more attractive proposition,” Kennedy wrote of the North American colonies in the late 1600s. According to Kennedy, this led to the emergence of slavery in the South. A key message amidst the chaotic quest for the origins of covid Kennedy, who teaches global public health at Queen Mary University in London, writes through a historical rather than a biological lens. Surprisingly, however, because of his book on plague, he does not elaborate on the pathology of individual diseases, and at times gives a cursory description of their symptoms. No deep scientific analysis is required, but he may have drawn more from the rich poetry and literature many of these pathogens inspired. A memorable description of the disfiguring scars from which pox is named: ” Perhaps the professor at Kennedy University, who practiced in a major classroom, motivates him to start many sections with popular cultural references. “Game of Thrones.” Responses to these references will vary from reader to reader. Kennedy’s personal anecdote may feel even more out of place — his account of coming across Rubbernecker at Stonehenge while driving to visit his parents is the most persuasive introduction to the famous landmark. Not in a forceful way — but fortunately he doesn’t fall into the first person. That said, when he seems to discover material with us, we are taken on his own passionate journey of discovery. Since the plague, it has gained a fiery momentum. Even readers familiar with the material will find it interesting how Kennedy arrived at some of these revelations. When a construction worker was building a new metro station for the Olympics in Athens in the late 1990s, he unearthed mass graves of people who died rapidly from plagues thought to be typhus and smallpox. Kennedy describes how the upper layers of corpses are scattered far more chaotically. This speaks to the escalation of panic with the spread of the plague, which may have influenced the outcome of the Peloponnesian War. Some anecdotes are particularly poignant. Because we are all readers who have survived the pandemic. A parliamentary commission ignored John Snow, the British doctor who first warned that cholera was a water-borne disease. When he died, his obituary in a major medical journal did not mention his research. Kennedy also deploys statistics effectively, and it’s exaggerated. He said that the average European would have lived only four months in West Africa in the early nineteenth century, and that during the Revolutionary War “malaria killed eight times as many British troops as American guns did.” ” he points out. ‘Action Heroes’ and Obstacles to US Coronavirus Response At times, the book goes overboard, especially Jared Diamond’s “guns, germs, steelKennedy writes that Diamond did not put much emphasis on germs because he wrote the book before the U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan, which failed despite America’s abundant resources. But his claim does not hold entirely if the expected outcome — the Americans retreating because of the plague — is not true. The last chapter almost to the present already has an update available. Kennedy refers to a white, middle-aged, uneducated man who turned to drugs, alcohol, and suicide. “Death of Despair” is a term coined by Princeton economists Angus Deaton and Anne Case. new research The same husband and wife team also suggests that despair deaths among blacks and Hispanics without a four-year college degree are also on the rise, largely due to fentanyl. It’s also unfortunate for this chapter that China has since lifted its “zero-coronavirus” strategy and thrown its healthcare system into chaos, and we should also note that President Kennedy praised the country’s previous disease control. I am emphasizing it. Still, these lapses are rare. Despite Kennedy’s seemingly demoralizing claims, his story leans toward hope and empowerment to prepare for the (inevitable) next pandemic and improve basic healthcare for all. It concludes with a call to work together for the good of all. Kennedy energized the reader by the time the last page was turned, and assured us that the story could be taken back from the germ — if only we could muster the political will to do so. As this big, big, and sometimes terrifying world spins, it puts us in our rightful little place in the universe. The history of the world filled with eight plagues Note to readers The Amazon Services LLC Associate Program is an affiliate promotion program designed to provide a means to earn commissions by linking to Amazon.co.jp and affiliate sites.

